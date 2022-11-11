Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football: Chase Brown injury one to monitor as Illini prep for Michigan
As if the past 2 weeks weren’t demoralizing enough for Illinois and its fans. Now, the Illini may be without their nation-leading running back heading into its toughest challenge of the season. Chase Brown, who leads the nation in rushing with 1,442 yards, went down late in Illinois’ 31-24...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema confirms season-ending surgery for key Illinois defender
Bret Bielema confirmed one piece will be missing from the secondary down the stretch. On Monday, Bielema announced Illinois starting cornerback Taz Nicholson will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated wrist, 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner reports. Nicholson left in the first half of the Illini’s loss to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm updates multiple injured defenders, lists area of concern for Purdue
Jeff Brohm provided insight into multiple injured defenders and growing concern for Purdue. During a Monday morning presser, Brohm discussed two key defensive players currently on the injured list, junior linebacker Clyde Washington and sixth-year linebacker Kieran Douglas. Washington, as Brohm highlighted, will be out for a while and perhaps...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G West logjam: Here's how every team tied for division lead can reach Indianapolis
The B1G West is currently in a scramble. Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are all tied with each other in the division at 4-3 in B1G play. Purdue is highly favored 2-1 against the other three, along with Illinois in this scenario. Minnesota is 0-2 with a loss to Illinois and a loss to Purdue with Iowa 1-1, losing to Illinois and defeating Purdue.
thechampaignroom.com
This is Illinois football. It’s a sad song, but we’re going to sing it anyway.
Bret Bielema is a football coach, and he has a gift to give. He can make you see how it could be, in spite of the way that is. It felt like a train coming down the tracks. You could only hear the engine’s whistle in the distance, and it slowly, methodically came toward you. At a certain point, you could even feel it, as the ground rumbled below your feet.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of heavyweight battle between Illinois and Michigan
Michigan is set to play its 2nd toughest game of the season this Saturday, hosting the tumbling Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois climbed as high as No. 17 in the polls, but has since lost 2 straight and fumbled prime position for a trip to Indianapolis and a B1G West title. The Illini fell to Michigan State before allowing Purdue to come back and upset them last Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI updates predicted winner of wide open B1G West
The race for the B1G West divisional title took a big shift in Week 11 with the leader in No. 21 Illinois taking a tough 31-24 home loss to Purdue. As a result of the Purdue win, the Boilermakers now find themselves projected to win the B1G West, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Monmouth: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 141. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
saturdaytradition.com
Rollercoaster of emotions: Purdue takes advantage of controversial call, scores TD on next play
Purdue will take it however it comes against No. 21 Illinois. The Illini seemed to have an interceptions following a strong Purdue drive, a play that certainly would have given Illinois a major boon with the quarter winding to a close. Instead, officials called pass interference and gave the Boilermakers a first down.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates Chase Brown's injury outlook ahead of Week 12
Bret Bielema had some encouraging remarks for Illinois fans on Monday. Chase Brown, the nations leading rusher, went down with what appeared to be a serious injury in Week 11 against Purdue. The Illini were down by 10 with under 30 seconds remaining when Brown went down. Bielema provided an...
WAND TV
Champaign native to compete at Tournament of Champions semifinals
LOS ANGELES (WAND) — Eric Ahasic will continue his Jeopardy! streak at the Tournament of Champions semifinals on Friday. The Champaign native won $39,201 last Friday in the quarterfinals. On his original Jeopardy! run, he won over $160,000 during the course of six episodes that aired in June. Ahasic...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
bccolonels.com
Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting
“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
WAND TV
Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
WCIA
Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe
Sweet Basil Cafe is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our food is prepared with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our staff is happy to provide you with outstanding service! From daily specials, an espresso bar and a menu with tons of variety, you can enjoy meals all day with family and friends.
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
