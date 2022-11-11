Morgan Wallen on Fatherhood and Performing Sober (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis caught up with Morgan Wallen on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards, where he opened up about fatherhood and the values he hopes to instill in his son.

Calling his son his “number one,” Morgan said, “I’m just trying to teach him just to be grateful for the things that really matter, you know, because he’ll grow up in a way that I didn’t just because of me and who I am. I didn’t really have a whole lot growing up, so I got to learn the importance of values, and I just hope I can really instill in him the same, you know, that my parents did.”

He also reflected on the past year and how playing shows in “a sober state of mind” has been key for him.

Wallen commented, “I think we played probably like 75 shows, something like that, this year, and I did them all mostly in a sober state of mind. I was really, really focused. I kind of treated it like an athlete would, you know, a season, and I think that was that was really key to me. I feel like I really thrived in that, so I think that’s really stood out to me.”

Morgan was also glad to be a part of the CMAs, saying, “I’m not that nervous. Yeah, I don’t know, I mean I guess I’ve been doing this for a while ,so I feel all right.”

He was also excited to see his friend HARDY perform. As for HARDY’s recent wedding to Caleigh Ryan, Morgan dished, “It was a good time. There’s a lot of people there. A lot of partying going on. It’s fun.”

Wallen also explained his recent post about being single at a wedding, saying, “That was more of a dig at the people who invited me to the wedding than it was at anything else. It was perceived a whole different way than… what it was meant, but I was just being petty.”