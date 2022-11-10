I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO