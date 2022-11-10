Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Gerrymandering gives Mississippians less desire to vote
A fewer percentage of people voted in Mississippi in last week’s midterm elections than citizens in any other state, according to an analysis by the Washington Post. Mississippians should not get all the blame for the embarrassingly low voter turnout of 31.6%. Mississippi’s legislators should receive the lion’s share of the blame.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: The party of ‘no’
I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.
Commercial Dispatch
Georgia woman gets 9 years for bank fraud, other charges
JACKSON, Miss. — A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and COVID-relief fraud, federal prosecutors said. Chrystal Slaughter, 34, of Austell, Georgia, was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the victims in the case, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release Thursday.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer sweeps Mooreville
NEW HOPE — The New Hope boys and girls soccer team both picked up wins over Mooreville at home on Friday. Drew Pack had two goals as the New Hope boys won 5-1. Jack Oswalt, Austin Minichino and José Castillo also scored for the Trojans. The girls team...
Comments / 0