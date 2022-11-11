ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers receiving Russell Westbrook trade calls; are interested in Wizards star player

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUtxF_0j6fy4EB00

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves with the second-worst record in the NBA at 2-9 . They have lost four consecutive games, all by double digits. LeBron James is sidelined to a minor injury. There’s renewed questions about the supporting cast behind him.

Everything seems to be going swimmingly, right? At the very least, enigmatic veteran Russell Westbrook has turned things around since he was sent to the bench. The former NBA MVP is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 50% shooting since taking on a Sixth Man role.

Apparently, this has led to other teams calling the Lakers up about his availability after a summer filled with trade rumors.

“With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability,” Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report noted on Thursday .

There had been some talk about the Lakers packaging multiple future first-round picks as a way to both unload Westbrook and find other pieces that work better with LeBron James. They might now be reluctant to do that after a disastrous start to the season. In fact, Los Angeles is a mere 14-39 in its past 53 games dating back to last season.

For general manager Rob Pelinka and Co., they have to find a happy medium between returning the Lakers to contention with James in the mix and having some sense of relevancy in the future. Right now, it’s a tightrope they are walking.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers standing in Sportsnaut’s updated NBA power rankings

Can the Los Angeles Lakers pull off a Russell Westbrook trade?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgvEw_0j6fy4EB00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a lot of moving parts here. Previous reports suggested that Los Angeles would look to move Westbrook after Thanksgiving in order to give this current iteration of the team a chance to prove itself. After losing nine of its first 11, Los Angeles is nowhere near a playoff contender out west. That could change the dynamics a bit.

Meanwhile, Westbrook’s contract could soon prove to be valuable. That is to say, he’s slated to become a free agent next summer . Teams being able to unload long-term deals for expiring contracts are those who are most likely to show interest in Westbrook, heightening his value in trade talks in the process.

For Los Angeles, it’s then all about figuring out how to find a happy medium between short-term contention and long-term success. The team is not simply going to take on bad contracts to move Westbrook, creating further issues down the line.

One possible scenario here is reengaging the Indiana Pacers in trade talks surrounding Westbrook, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The two had conversations this past summer about a trade. But Los Angeles pushed back against offering up any of its limited draft assets — primarily multiple first-round picks — to get it done.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers were unwilling to commit long-term to Kyrie Irving in trade talks

Los Angeles Lakers interested Bradley Beal trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2vCA_0j6fy4EB00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Another tidbit from Haynes’ report suggests that the Lakers are in on this recently-extended Washington Wizards star.

“A star player whom the Lakers are known to covet is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, sources say. Going after the 10-year veteran would only be an option if Beal were to request a trade, a tactic he has been reluctant to exercise,” report on Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in Bradley Beal.

This isn’t a move the Lakers can make in-season. They can’t move the first-round pick swap in the 2023 NBA Draft, acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis blockbuster, until they actually make that selection next June.

Outside of this, Los Angeles has two future first-round selections to offer up. That’s not going to create a game-changing move to construct a roster capable of contention. Just look at what the Utah Jazz received for both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this past summer.

Either way, the Lakers are expected to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline. If he continues to perform well, Russell Westbrook could end up being a nice chip as an expiring contract.

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club

How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer

A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship. Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced. Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy