Items Previously Left at The Wall That Heals, Now Buried at Sayre V.F.W.
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- While The Wall That Heals has come and gone, items that were left behind are being buried in an interment burial. An interment burial is considered the final resting place for someone and in this case, it is the items left behind at The Wall That Heals.
Dance for a Cause Dance-A-Thon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- People danced the afternoon away during the Dance for a Cause Dance-A-Thon at the YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County. At least 30 dancers participated in this event to raise money for programs tailored to seniors and youth, food for families in need and more in Tompkins County.
Veterans Discuss Their Experience with the Vietnam War On Veterans Day
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several Veterans Day Ceremonies took place across the Southern Tier on Friday morning and afternoon. At an 11 A.M. service at Wisner Park, several guest speakers delivered messages of support for American servicemembers, and reflected on their own time in the service. Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell is a veteran of the Air Force; Chemung County Legislator Martin Chalk served in the U.S. Army, and Dennis Wolfe, Sr. served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He's currently the president of the Vietnam War Museum in Elmira.
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
Annual 'Blast Into History' Reenactment Comes to Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the 1st New York Regiments McCrackens Company and volunteers from the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes put on their annual 'Blast into History' event in Corning Saturday morning and afternoon. People could learn about the Revolutionary War through the McCracken company and...
3rd Annual 'Runway For A Cause'
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- ‘Runway for a Cause' hosted its third annual fashion show at The L, located at 116 Breesport Road in Horseheads. Co-Founder of 'Runway for a Cause,’ Emmi Saufley, chose 'My Refuge House' as the charity for this year's fund-raising event. Saufley said she wanted to bring this event back to raise awareness against human trafficking.
Hochul offers words of support to New Yorker's on anniversary of Buffalo shooting
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Six months ago, on May 14, an 18-year-old gunman from Broome County carried out the racially motivated shooting at Top's Grocery Store in Buffalo, claiming the lives of 10 Black people and injuring 18 others. Today, the families of those victims are still hurting from the loss...
Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
Identities of Bradford County fire victims released
SAYRE, Pa. — The Bradford County Coroner's office has released the identities of two people found dead in a home on November 6. Officials say crews went to the home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 a.m. that day to put out a fire and found a man and a woman dead inside.
Collision sends two to hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A head-on collision sent two drivers to the hospital Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Washington Boulevard and Catherine Street, according to officials. The impact sent one vehicle on to the sidewalk and another into a parked car. Both cars appeared to have sustained heavy damage. Two people were hurt in the crash, including one who was unresponsive when first responders arrived, according to reports.
Chemung Valley Early Learning Center Closing Within Two Weeks
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents who send their children to the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center are now scrambling. The children's care center sent out a letter, yesterday, informing parents that they will be shutting their doors on November 25th. Jessica Burdick is a parent to a two-year-old and a...
Meet Stella, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Stella, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Stella is one of the long-term residents of the SPCA. She is a 2-year-old female Weimaraner/mix who is naturally playful, curious and trusting. She loves going on long walks and having jobs to do. Stella is a bit choosy with other canine companions, small dogs are best, and she does not like cats in the slightest. Kids eight and older make Stella the most comfortable.
Fire Damages Vestal Home
No serious injuries are being reported after fire tore through a home in Vestal late Saturday night, November 12. Few details area available but firefighters were called to a home in the 23-hundred block of Hemlock Lane at around 11 Saturday night and found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor with the fire rapidly spreading.
On Saturday night, at approximately 11 p.m., the Vestal Fire Department responded to an active house fire at 2317 Hemlock Lane.
Repairs underway on Scranton water main break
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working on a 6-inch water main break in Scranton. A police officer spotted the water coming up from the pavement around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning and called it in. Around 30 customers are affected by the break along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue...
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, State Route 29 is currently closed due to a fire between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street in Montrose.
Road back open after fire in Montrose
MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer with the Montrose Police Department spotted smoke coming out of a building while patrolling the area and knocked on the door, waking the family inside. Sgt. James Smith tells Eyewitness News that he was able to wake the family inside the house in the 500 block of Lower […]
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
