Chargers Aim to Overcome Double-Digit Deficits in First Quarter of Games

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have routinely gotten off to slow starts the last four games, but have managed to come out of it with a 3-1 record during that stretch.

“I know this record of us getting behind by double-digits and us being 3-1 when you should be like 0-4. I know that we’re making it seem like we are comfortable being down 10-0 or 14-0," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "But we know that you can’t live like that.”

After falling down by a double-digit deficit in the first quarter against their last four opponents, the Chargers have shown a knack to play from behind in many of these situations.

In doing so, they've looked like a completely different operation in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 52-17. But in the first 15 minutes of the game, they've been outmatched by a staggering 51-3 point differential.

"Words that we have used before, toughness and resiliency of our team, that we’re 3-1 in those games," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of the team's ability to fight back after being down early.

But what's caused the sluggish first quarter starts?

"I don’t know if there is a magic formula," Lombardi said. "You just have to get off the bus ready to go. I’m not saying that they haven’t been ready. It may just be random. It’s hard to put a finger on it and say, ‘This is why it has happened.’ The better you play early, the less that will happen.

"I think some of it is mindset, the adjustments in practice. Is it an actual, physical thing that is going to happen? We’re getting into team periods earlier and just reinforcing that idea of like, ‘Hey, let’s go. It’s time to go and let’s be ready to play.’"

Running back Austin Ekeler, the Chargers' leader in rushing yards (427), receiving yards (381) and touchdowns (10) among the team's skill players, put it bluntly in saying they haven’t played a buttoned up brand of football to start games.

"The execution has been sloppy. Just straight up," Ekeler said of the first quarter play. "Going three-and-out as an offense, if you do that, obviously it's gonna be a slower start, giving their offense another opportunity and our defense is right back on the field.

"It's been on both sides. Poor execution defensively and offensively at the beginning of games and that's what you’re gonna get."

The Chargers will take aim to put the slow-start discussions that surround the team to rest when they face the 49ers under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is coming off their bye week, offering additional time to prepare an opening script against the Chargers.

Rookie running back Isaiah Spiller is still getting his feet wet in the league, seeing a career-high seven carries in last week's 20-17 win over the Falcons. But Spiller, in becoming more of a contributor to the offense, shared just how confident the unit is when having to fight their way out of an early-game rut.

"I feel like our team is very calm, very focused," Spiller said. "Even when we go down, we know we can come back. We never panic. That's our team. We know we're gonna come back."

Staley said they've made adjustments to their practice regimen this week, increasing the speed in which they complete drills out on the field. Whether that makes a difference come Sunday night will be a wait-and-see, but Staley said that's a priority they’re stressing this week in preparation for the Week 10 contest.

"I want to make sure that our players know that we’re going to make that a point of emphasis," Staley said of squashing the first quarter deficits. "Hopefully, we can start faster."

