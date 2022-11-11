ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trial Zeroes In on How Trump Org Dodged Taxes

By Jose Pagliery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c74rx_0j6fxZE000
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Several Trump Organization executives were collectively paid more than a million dollars on the side as “independent contractors” in 2015 in a way that helped them avoid taxes, Manhattan prosecutors revealed at the company’s criminal trial on Thursday.

Although that particular detail didn’t become a formal criminal charge against the company, it was among many dirty deeds at the former president’s namesake firm that was placed under a microscope this week by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The Trump Organization is on trial over the way it allegedly dodged taxes by showering its then-chief financial officer with off-the-books corporate benefits, like a ritzy New York City apartment, luxury cars, and paid tuition at an expensive private school for his grandkids.

That disgraced former executive, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty earlier this year and agreed to testify against the company at trial.

On Thursday, prosecutors revealed that a second executive who was never criminally charged in this case—chief operating officer Matthew Calamari Sr.—got a similar deal. Emails showed how he landed a corporate flat at the pricey Trump Park Avenue building in Midtown Manhattan in 2012 and arranged to have the company simply “reduce” his salary by $6,000 a month. That arrangement cut down Calamari’s salary on paper and treated his rent like an untaxed benefit, the way some companies treat health care costs.

In a curious example of how this kind of funny business is viewed at the Trump Organization, an accountant at the company who testified on Thursday said “there was no rent.” It simply didn’t exist—even though it very much did.

That witness, Jeffrey S. McConney, is a senior vice president at the company and has been its controller for decades. Weisselberg brought him on in 1987 and he remained the CFO’s go-to accountant ever since. On Thursday, he provided muted explanations and again proved to be a frustrating witness for the DA’s office, continuing the headache that they got when they tried to squeeze information out of him in front of a grand jury in the run-up to this trial.

According to sources and court documents, McConney became something of a fall guy by absorbing all the blame for accounting irregularities and apologizing for what he called “mistakes”—refusing to be a useful witness against Trump himself.

On Thursday, McConney reluctantly explained the company’s financial accounting—and his side job as the personal accountant to some of the company’s executives.

Assistant district attorney Joshua Steinglass asked him about the ludicrous way the company paid so many executives a portion of their salaries as “independent contractors.” Weisselberg, for example, made an extra $300,000, including $75,000 for work related to the company’s operation of the Wollman ice rink in Central Park, as well as $50,000 for work at Trump’s oceanside Florida mansion, Mar-a-Lago.

Steinglass commented that the extra payments made no sense. McConney suggested that his boss probably got paid this way—at Mar-a-Lago for instance—because he did some insurance-related work there.

Steinglass asked: Isn’t that part of his regular job? After much prodding, McConney finally relented.

“Yes, it would be his normal job description,” he grumbled.

Prosecutors then established how this was obviously nefarious, getting McConney to recount the way that one of those executives—then Trump Organization lawyer, Jason Greenblatt—no longer wanted to get paid as an independent contractor because this game would kill his law license. (Greenblatt later became the Trump presidential administration’s special envoy to the Middle East.)

Prosecutors also used McConney to examine Calamari’s salary deal, which reduced his reported salary by $72,000 in 2012 alone—which amounts to an average New York professional simply not paying any taxes for a year.

“Was this reported to the tax authorities?” Steinglass asked him.

“No, sir,” he responded.

The revelation is sure to spark questions about why prosecutors did not bring a case against Calamari, a former Trump bodyguard who maintained close relationships with the New York Police Department in his decades as the go-to contact for emergencies at Trump buildings.

Steinglass ended his examination by focusing on McConney’s role as a personal accountant to these executives.

“Mr. McConney, did you intentionally help people try to evade their income taxes?”

“I tried to help them in any way I could,” he began, smirking under his white mustache. “With some suggestions.”

The Trump Organization’s outside defense lawyer, Susan R. Necheles, spent the afternoon presenting emails that minimized McConney’s role at the company. She repeatedly pointed out how McConney couldn’t approve even small checks without his boss’ approval, clearly setting up the defense that this case against the company begins and ends with a single executive who already pleaded guilty: Weisselberg.

The criminal trial, which is estimated to take six weeks, continues on Monday. It was on pause for much of the last two weeks after McConney became ill with COVID-19. He coughed relentlessly on the stand last week and eventually got the judge on the case sick as well. Justice Juan Merchan, who did not wear a mask at the start of trial, wore a blue face covering on Thursday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump makes new argument about Mar-a-Lago papers as Pence labels him ‘reckless’ over Jan 6

Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer

The lawyer representing a man who is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump recently said that the threats were instead a "drunken cry for reassurance." In January, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents after he made several phone calls to the agency making threats to kill Trump as well as some members of Congress if the former president lost the 2020 election and did not concede the results.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Photo: Alleged Russian Collaborators Tied to Lampposts in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops flooded into Kherson on Friday, liberating the southern port city after nearly nine months of Russian occupation—and clearing the way for some combatants to face accusations they aided the enemy. An Associated Press photograph taken on Sunday shows two alleged collaborators zip-tied to lampposts in the freshly liberated city, awaiting an unknown fate. Throughout the country in recent weeks, The Sunday Times of London reported, Ukrainian intelligence services have made a number of methodical arrests of assumed traitors, who are often held for weeks without charge. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the collaborators left behind by the Russian retreat on Friday, urging them to surrender under the guarantee they would “be treated in accordance with the law and international standards.” In a Sunday night video address, the president said that 400 instances of war crimes had already been documented in Kherson. Zelensky added that “the neutralization of saboteurs” remained an ongoing project for Ukrainian soldiers, with oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych claiming that the Russians had “mined nearly everything” as they pulled back, according to the Kyiv Independent.
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy