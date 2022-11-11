Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WOWT
Crutchfield collects first win at the helm of Omaha men’s basketball, 79-72 over Idaho
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the Mavericks’ home opener, first-year head coach Chris Crutchfield led UNO to their first win of the season and his first as a head coach of his alma mater. Omaha jumped out to a 16 point lead in the first seven minutes of the game, not allowing the Vandals to get closer than 10 points for the remainder of the half. The Mavericks led by as much as 21 points in the first half, before going into the intermission up 46-26. In the second half the Vandals battled back getting within three of UNO with 20 seconds left in the game. Idaho’s resurrection was in large part due to guard Divant’e Moffitt’s game-high 29-point performance while shooting 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc while going 11-for-12 from the free throw line. The Mavericks were able to hold off the comeback, winning 79-72 and improving to 1-2 on the season.
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
klin.com
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska at No. 6 Ohio State Today
Control of the Big Ten Conference is at state this afternoon. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team is in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 6 Ohio State today. The Huskers won the first meeting this season in five sets. Nebraska is 22-2 on the season and 14-1 in Big Ten...
Huskers Harness Huskies in 79-48 Victory
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is 2-0 with a date at No. 21 Creighton next
norfolkneradio.com
Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian
LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
WOWT
Lizzo coming to CHI Health Center in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her 2022 tour including a stop Omaha. Lizzo’s “The Special 2OUR” will come to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 19. Public on sale for the second leg...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska's loss to third-ranked Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska battled Michigan on the road in "The Big House," losing 34-3. Following the loss, Mickey Joseph talked players' injuries, the team's running game, Wisconsin, Iowa and more. "I think overall the kids are playing hard right now under the circumstances," Mickey Joseph said. "They...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives one-word response when asked how Nebraska can narrow gap between top B1G teams
Mickey Joseph is concerned about the future of Nebraska, especially in the recruiting field. After the 34-3 road loss to No. 3 Michigan, coach Joseph talked about how Nebraska needs to recruit more efficiently and close the gap with B1G teams like Ohio State and Michigan. “Recruiting. We have to...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
WOWT
P!NK to perform at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Grammy Award-winning singer and performer P!NK announced that Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field will be included in her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. The tour will go to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada. Concerts at Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium have been almost unheard of since it opened in 2011.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
WOWT
Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner archery lessons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Saturday, two new aspiring archers took up bows and let arrows fly. Instructor Elisabeth Hansen is studying to be an elementary teacher, and she brings her patience and passion for education to the training course.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
WOWT
Live On Nebraska holds donor event
Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday. Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Updated: 7 hours ago. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving...
doniphanherald.com
Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm
Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
Comments / 0