Clark County, NV

Boil water advisory issued for some St. Paul and Maplewood residents

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Saint Paul Regional Water Services issued a boil water advisory for some parts of St. Paul and Maplewood on Sunday. The city says the advisory is due to an issue at their Ferndale tank, where a loss of pressure created the possibility of some contamination entering the distribution system.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Gophers pound Northwestern 31-3 behind Mo Ibrahim's 178 yards, 3 TDs

MINNEAPOLIS - There wasn’t anything flashy about it, but the University of Minnesota football team improved to 7-3 on the season and now has a three-game win streak after a 31-3 victory over Northwestern on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers (7-3, 4-3) are also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

