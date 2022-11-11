Read full article on original website
Minnesota weather: Persistent light flakes are likely to decorate much of our work week
(FOX 9) - The calendar may still read November, but this week will feel and look more like Christmas as we get a bit of a jump start to our snow season across much of the state. Light snow may fall in the Twin Cities almost every day this week as we enter an unsettled and fairly stagnant pattern before a shift by the weekend.
Boil water advisory issued for some St. Paul and Maplewood residents
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Saint Paul Regional Water Services issued a boil water advisory for some parts of St. Paul and Maplewood on Sunday. The city says the advisory is due to an issue at their Ferndale tank, where a loss of pressure created the possibility of some contamination entering the distribution system.
Gophers pound Northwestern 31-3 behind Mo Ibrahim's 178 yards, 3 TDs
MINNEAPOLIS - There wasn’t anything flashy about it, but the University of Minnesota football team improved to 7-3 on the season and now has a three-game win streak after a 31-3 victory over Northwestern on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers (7-3, 4-3) are also...
Police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound in downtown St. Paul
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - Saint Paul police are investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 200 block of West Ninth Street early Sunday. Officers and Saint Paul Fire Medics responded to a 911 call for a person down at...
'Deaf Day' at Minnesota Children's Museum offers inclusive experience
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Inside the Minnesota Children's Museum on Sunday, organizers teamed up with the University of St. Thomas to give Metro Deaf School students memories to last a lifetime. "This is a huge, fun way to see the eyes open in our community; that this is...
