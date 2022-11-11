Read full article on original website
Related
Battery manufacturer plans $2.5B facility in Georgia, but officials silent on incentives
(The Center Square) — A battery producer plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. FREYR Battery plans to create 723 new jobs over seven years as a part of its investment. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most in demand health professionals
ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
wuga.org
Consumer advocates cry foul over Georgia Power's "Smart Usage" plan
Consumer advocates and staff for state regulators are raising alarms about a practice that Georgia Power uses with new customers. That practice, the "Smart Usage rate plan," automatically places those customers into a complicated plan that critics say is confusing and often drives up bills, even for households that use less energy.
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting goods. The new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate...
accesswdun.com
Gas prices are on the rise again in Georgia
Despite a slight increase in gas prices across Georgia, the state continues to have the cheapest gas in the nation. According to the AAA Weekly Fuel Report, Georgia’s state average went up 4 cents this week, making the average $3.16 on Monday morning. The increase is 10 cents less...
Henry County Daily Herald
Despite gas tax moratorium, Georgia tax revenues continue to rise
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see its tax collections increase. In October, the state’s net tax collections exceeded $2.7 billion, an increase of 9.3%, or $230.2 million, compared to last October when net tax collections approached $2.5 billion.
Emory Wheel
Medical marijuana access increases in Georgia as other states move toward recreational legalization
Voters in Maryland and Missouri recently elected to legalize recreational marijuana, which was previously allowed in 19 other states and the District of Columbia. Legalization proposals were not passed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota following the Nov. 8 election. In Colorado, where marijuana has been legal since 2012,...
thecitymenus.com
Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. “Job creators and innovators from...
Government Technology
Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant
(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
Albany Herald
Georgia group helps turn unused roadsides into solar fields
LAGRANGE — When Harriet Anderson Langford and Allie Kelly drive the stretch of Interstate 85 in west Georgia known as the Ray C. Anderson Memorial Highway, they see plenty of their own handiwork to admire. The highway is named for Langford’s dad, Ray Anderson, the founder of carpet manufacturer...
Georgia’s runoff election looks a little different this time: What voters need to know
ATLANTA — Here we go again. Another runoff election in Georgia, but this one will be different than in years past. Georgia’s new voting law shortened the runoff period from nine weeks to four weeks, meaning this one comes much sooner. Election Day is scheduled for Dec. 6,...
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wabe.org
Georgia regulators weigh electricity price hike, EV charging
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia’s utility regulators are considering a steep rate hike for Georgia Power customers, while also weighing the future of rooftop solar power...
WJCL
CDC: Georgia, South Carolina seeing 'very high' flu activity ahead of Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A newmap released by the CDC on Thursday shows both Georgia and South Carolina are experiencing "very high" flu activity. "In our adult practice, we're seeing a wide range of people getting the flu," said Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health Tim Connelly. "With the flu, we're seeing pretty bad muscle aches, body aches and people feel like they were hit by a bus."
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
WJCL
Nicole delivered much needed rainfall, a look at totals for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole is now a remnant area of low pressure moving through parts of the Northeast and New England. Impacts from the storm have exited southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
wabe.org
utilitydive.com
Georgia to get $850M EV battery parts plant
Solvay Specialty Polymers plans to build an $850 million plant in Augusta, Georgia, to manufacture key lithium-ion EV battery parts, the company announced last Thursday. The polymer company will produce EV battery-grade binders and separator coatings made from polyvinylidene fluoride. With the new site, Solvay says it will have the largest production capacity of the lithium-ion chemical ingredient in North America.
12 parks, campgrounds around Lake Lanier to close for annual deer hunt to help with overpopulation
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for 2022 Buford Dam Deer Hunt near Lake Lanier this week. Several parks and campgrounds in the area will be closed starting Monday. The hunt has been an annual event since 2010 and will be held...
Georgia House GOP names replacement for Speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA — Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) to replace Speaker David Ralston. Burns was chosen Monday by a secret ballot of the GOP caucus. Burns will not officially become Speaker until the full House goes into session in January. Ralston recently announced he would step...
Comments / 0