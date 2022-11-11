ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Center Square

Battery manufacturer plans $2.5B facility in Georgia, but officials silent on incentives

(The Center Square) — A battery producer plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. FREYR Battery plans to create 723 new jobs over seven years as a part of its investment. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax...
Georgia’s most in demand health professionals

ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
Consumer advocates cry foul over Georgia Power's "Smart Usage" plan

Consumer advocates and staff for state regulators are raising alarms about a practice that Georgia Power uses with new customers. That practice, the "Smart Usage rate plan," automatically places those customers into a complicated plan that critics say is confusing and often drives up bills, even for households that use less energy.
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting goods. The new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate...
Gas prices are on the rise again in Georgia

Despite a slight increase in gas prices across Georgia, the state continues to have the cheapest gas in the nation. According to the AAA Weekly Fuel Report, Georgia’s state average went up 4 cents this week, making the average $3.16 on Monday morning. The increase is 10 cents less...
Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant

(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
Georgia group helps turn unused roadsides into solar fields

LAGRANGE — When Harriet Anderson Langford and Allie Kelly drive the stretch of Interstate 85 in west Georgia known as the Ray C. Anderson Memorial Highway, they see plenty of their own handiwork to admire. The highway is named for Langford’s dad, Ray Anderson, the founder of carpet manufacturer...
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia regulators weigh electricity price hike, EV charging

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia’s utility regulators are considering a steep rate hike for Georgia Power customers, while also weighing the future of rooftop solar power...
CDC: Georgia, South Carolina seeing 'very high' flu activity ahead of Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A newmap released by the CDC on Thursday shows both Georgia and South Carolina are experiencing "very high" flu activity. "In our adult practice, we're seeing a wide range of people getting the flu," said Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health Tim Connelly. "With the flu, we're seeing pretty bad muscle aches, body aches and people feel like they were hit by a bus."
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
Georgia to get $850M EV battery parts plant

Solvay Specialty Polymers plans to build an $850 million plant in Augusta, Georgia, to manufacture key lithium-ion EV battery parts, the company announced last Thursday. The polymer company will produce EV battery-grade binders and separator coatings made from polyvinylidene fluoride. With the new site, Solvay says it will have the largest production capacity of the lithium-ion chemical ingredient in North America.
Georgia House GOP names replacement for Speaker David Ralston

ATLANTA — Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) to replace Speaker David Ralston. Burns was chosen Monday by a secret ballot of the GOP caucus. Burns will not officially become Speaker until the full House goes into session in January. Ralston recently announced he would step...
