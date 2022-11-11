ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified

Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Merry and bright! 'Holiday Lights' display returning to Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo will be transformed into a holiday wonderland when the annual "Holiday Lights" display opens November 18th. Merry and bright! ‘Holiday Lights’ display returning …. The Bronx Zoo will be transformed into a holiday wonderland when the annual "Holiday Lights" display opens November 18th. Bronx businesses...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Volunteers pack donated gifts for annual Mitzvah Day

Dozens of volunteers headed to Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side on Sunday to pack gift bags for an assortment of New York City charities. Volunteers pack donated gifts for annual Mitzvah …. Dozens of volunteers headed to Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side on Sunday to pack...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

'The Lion King' celebrates 25 years on Broadway

"The Lion King" roared onto Broadway 25 years ago, filling original cast members and fans with pride as they celebrated the occasion on Sunday. ‘The Lion King’ celebrates 25 years on Broadway. "The Lion King" roared onto Broadway 25 years ago, filling original cast members and fans with pride...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Young dad beaten dead with wood board in Queens gas station attack: ‘He was all I had,’ brother says

A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Pix Panel recaps key New York election races

PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben Max discuss the election results on Pix on Politics Sunday. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben Max discuss the election results on Pix on Politics Sunday. Queens man fatally beaten with wooden board outside …. A 23-year-old Queens man was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

After a three-hour, 200-mile journey from upstate New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has finally arrived in New York City. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New …. After a three-hour, 200-mile journey from upstate New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has finally arrived in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Celebrating Sundae Day with Mr. G

Surreal Creamery in New York City adds a unique twist to National Sundae Day. Surreal Creamery in New York City adds a unique twist to National Sundae Day. The center of Nicole's remnants may still be in the Carolinas as of Friday evening, but an approaching cold front has helped funnel up the rain during the day. Through the afternoon, the rain came and there were a few waves where it came down hard, causing some ponding on area roadways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph From 1913 Shows Fort Tryon Park Before the Cloisters Were Built

Fort Tryon Park is a 66 acre park established in 1935 that sits at the Northern tip of Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. In this vintage photograph of the area captured two decades prior, you can see the private C.K. Billings Estate along with its impressive arched pathway structure and massive mansion, sitting where The Met Cloisters sits today.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the 50s

Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be in the 50s for much of the New York City area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the …. Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

