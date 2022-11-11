Read full article on original website
T-Bird men's basketball defeats Northeast CC
NORFOLK, Neb. - Building a double-digit lead six minutes into the game, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would withstand a late rally from a pesky Northeast Community College squad to earn a 74-68 road victory inside the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Neb., on Saturday. Moving over...
Trojans halt Hoisington as Gebhardt carves up Cardinals
Southeast of Saline’s hunt for a true challenger continues after the Trojans dispatched Hoisington 44-21 in the quarterfinal round of this year’s 2A playoffs. The Cardinal season comes to a close at 8-3 while Southeast advances to their second consecutive state semifinal to take on a fellow undefeated in 11-0 Kingman next week.
ksal.com
Former Saint Francis Leader Indicted
A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to the dismissal of...
Smoky View 4-H Club holds club officer training
On Oct. 16, the Smoky View 4-H Club held its October club meeting at the Salemsborg Fellowship Center to install officers for the new 4-H year. During the meeting, 4-H parents took the place of their 4-Hers to show members what to do in their officer position. This meant parents gave the reports for offices that their children have been elected to.
Theatre Salina: Future building expansions, Center for Theatre Arts, and more
Performances at Theatre Salina are drawing more people from outside Saline County than ever before. The organization is also in early concept development stages for building a new stage shop at their campus on E. Iron Avenue in Salina. That's the word from Theatre Salina Executive Director Michael Spicer during an exclusive interview with Salina Post earlier this month.
Ike Lunch & Learn: Patton in Morocco
ABILENE - General George Patton's combat leadership will be the focus of an Ike Lunch & Learn Thursday. The program is scheduled to begin at noon either in person or online. The in-person program will be in the Eisenhower Presidential Library courtyard. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. Park in the south parking lot nearest the library building. A light box lunch will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Chicago coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May
A band in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May. Chicago is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 23 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $93 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy...
Smoky Hill River Renewal Project status update
At Monday's Salina City Commission work session , commissioners heard a project update from the city utilities director and the project manager/civil engineer for the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project. The session provided commissioners with an in depth look at grant funding sources and project construction timelines. Eric Dove, civil...
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
Salina police participating in Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival
During the upcoming Thanksgiving season, the Salina Police Department is asking vehicle occupants to make sure they are buckled up. Beginning Saturday, and through Nov. 27, the Salina Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, according to information released this morning by the department.
Former executives of Salina nonprofit indicted in alleged $10.7 million fraud scheme
Two former executives for Saint Francis Ministries in Salina have been indicted by a Grand Jury of allegedly defrauding the nonprofit.
WIBW
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville High School has been deemed safe after an incident on Thursday morning that has parents worried about their LGBT students. Marysville High School says on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that student safety concerns were brought to its attention. It said it has thoroughly investigated, brought the police in, and found that the school is safe.
Winter weather advisories issued for some counties in area
Winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Snow is expected, with total accumulations of...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
City of Salina announces plan to treat elevated surfaces
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of rain and light snow Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) moving through Tuesday morning (Nov. 15), the City of Salina will be pre-treating elevated surfaces with salt and a Magnesium Chloride brine (MgCl2). The Streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on...
ksal.com
Area Bikers to Deliver Toys
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
Friends of Salina Public Library collecting books, other items
Have some books you would like to get rid of? The Friends of the Salina Public Library can help. The Friends' Drive Up, Drop Off Book Donation Day is set for 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 301 W. Elm Street. Persons donating are asked to drive up to...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
Teen girl injured in rollover near Brookville
BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the wreck until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen said Thursday morning. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
ksal.com
Driver Leads Police on Quick Chase
A brief high speed chase ends with an arrest after the driver crashed in a stolen truck early Sunday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Volcoure of Concordia is facing numerous charges after being released from Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Police pursuit began after an officer observed an improper turn near the intersection of Broadway and North Street just after midnight Sunday.
