Help a Child, It’s Toys for Tots Time at County Airports!
One of the best feelings anyone can get during the holiday season comes when you put a smile on someone else’s face—especially when it’s on the face of a child. The County and Marine Corps can help you get that good feeling! Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy in one of the annual Toys for Tots donation boxes between now and Dec. 10 at one of five County airports: McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, Ramona Airport in Ramona and Borrego Valley Airport in Borrego Springs.
25 Remarkable Teens Honored for their Accomplishments, Passions
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office recognized the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in San Diego County during its fifth annual awards ceremony. The 25 teens were selected from a pool of more than 155 nominees after virtual interviews and a review of supplemental materials by a panel from the Public Defender’s Office. The 25 Most Remarkable Teens in San Diego County are set apart from other teen award honorees because students selected to be “Most Remarkable” are not only talented, but are driven to succeed, overcome adversity and are passionate about civic issues or projects.
