One of the best feelings anyone can get during the holiday season comes when you put a smile on someone else’s face—especially when it’s on the face of a child. The County and Marine Corps can help you get that good feeling! Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy in one of the annual Toys for Tots donation boxes between now and Dec. 10 at one of five County airports: McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, Ramona Airport in Ramona and Borrego Valley Airport in Borrego Springs.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO