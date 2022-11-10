ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (2-0) continues its participation in a multi-team event this weekend. The squad opened the in-season MTE with an 89-62 win at Columbia on Thursday. Next, they head to New Jersey to take on Rutgers for only the second time in school history.
