Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night. Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Festival of Trees Silver Anniversary Continues Through Wednesday
The Silver Anniversary Festival of Trees began Saturday, November 12th and continues at the David S Palmer Arena. One familiar voice who has been there all the way through, except for when he’s teaching at Danville High School, is emcee Brian Schroeder. AUDIO: This is an early start to...
Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
COVID, shortages delay Hotel Royer construction
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A landmark in Champaign County should be preparing to open its doors to tourists and guests, but instead, construction crews are still working on the project. It’s the Landmark Hotel in Downtown Urbana near Lincoln Square. It’s now called Hotel Royer, a branch of Hilton. The city planned to open it […]
Sleepout for the Homeless: A way you can help out on Veterans Day
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – As fall comes to an end, and winter is around the corner, one group in Danville wants to bring awareness to homeless Veterans in the city. So, the Step Recovery Center is hosting a sleepout this Veterans Day in order to raise funds and donations for the growing population. “We have […]
Champaign offering free parking in Hill Street Parking Deck for December
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign is offering up to two hours of free parking in the Hill Street Parking Deck for the month of December. The goal is to encourage people to visit downtown Champaign businesses through the holiday season. Hourly visitors parking longer than two hours...
Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe
Sweet Basil Cafe is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our food is prepared with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our staff is happy to provide you with outstanding service! From daily specials, an espresso bar and a menu with tons of variety, you can enjoy meals all day with family and friends.
Lynn, Twitty’s grandchildren to perform in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The grandchildren of two country music legends will be performing in Danville on Friday night. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, respectively, have been touring together to sold out shows for six years. They said their performance is a heartfelt tribute to show their […]
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
Man dead after Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story will encourage you to donate. Tammy Williams’ […]
‘I had to go;’ Ludlow veteran recalls service after 9/11
LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Derek Fitzpatrick comes from a long line of military service, and after graduating high school, he knew it was his turn to step up and serve. Even if that meant putting his life at risk. He served in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. It’s been 14 years, […]
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force
WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force. “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said. Every day as a […]
Marron declares victory in 104th District
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) declared victory in the 104th Legislative district on Thursday. The unofficial tally from the Champaign County Clerk, Vermilion County Clerk and Danville Election Commission gives Marron 18,682 votes to opponent Cindy Cunningham’s 14,070 votes, a current 14% victory margin. “I want to thank all the people […]
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Announces “Foodmobile” Food Giveaway in Danville SAT NOV 12th
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Where: Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St, Danville, IL. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 11/12/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
