Ever wonder who holds the world record for the longest nose in the world?Well, we have to go back to the 18th century for this as Thomas Wedders holds the record with a schnozzle that was a whopping 19cm (7.5inches) in size.On the Guinness World Record website, there is some detail about the three-century record holder as it reads: "There are historical accounts that Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770's and was a member of a travelling circus, had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDuring his life, he...

16 MINUTES AGO