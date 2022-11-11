Read full article on original website
Related
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Georgia vs. LSU matchup officially set for SEC Championship Game
It will be the Bulldogs battling the Tigers for SEC supremacy on Dec. 3. Saturday’s results officially locked in Georgia and LSU as the two teams that will tangle for the SEC championship in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs clinched their spot with their victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night, while LSU got in by beating Arkansas and because Ole Miss lost to Alabama.
Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy Rank and File contenders after Week 11
The Heisman Trophy is set to be awarded 27 days from now, and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum ranked his top contenders for the most prestigious award in college football in his usual Rank and File format. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. Hendon Hooker,. Stetson Bennett, Georgia. File – Drake Maye,...
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football
It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 After Week 11
Following a wild Week 10 that saw several College Football Playoff contenders dispatched, Week 11 mostly maintained the status quo. Aside from No. 6 Oregon falling to No. 25 Washington, every top-10 team picked up a victory on Friday or Saturday. The premier candidates for the top spot, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, all won in convincing fashion.
College Football News
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11
What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 11? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 11. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week...
247Sports
Injury Update: USC WR Jordan Addison, LB Ralen Goforth in; WR Mario Williams, LB Eric Gentry out vs. Colorado
USC third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison and fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth will play Friday against Colorado. Both players were dressed and moving well in pregame warmups. USC second-year sophomore wide receiver Mario Williams was also fully dressed in warmups but is out for Friday's game. He was observed...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12
Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
FOX Sports
USC, Penn State move into Joel Klatt's Top 10 Rankings
Week 11 of the college football season featured plenty of upsets, but at the end of the day, the top teams have cemented themselves as the cream of the crop. Georgia put together another dominant performance in a commanding victory over Mississippi State, while Ohio State and Michigan both took care of business at home Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Miyan Williams receives status update for remainder of Week 11, per report
Miyan Williams is out for the remainder of the game as Ohio State takes on Indiana on Saturday. Williams went down to the ground and came up limping after a tackle in the second quarter. The injury appeared to be to his lower left leg and was thought to perhaps be a rolled ankle. The RB was able to get up, but was assisted off the field and was later carted to the locker room.
Penn State picks up a point in men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll
After jumping out to a 2-0 start to the season behind some brilliant three-point shooting and solid defense, the Penn State Nittany Lions have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Well, technically. The Nittany Lions are not in the top 25 from the Associated Press voters, yet, but they did manage to receive one single point in this week’s updated AP Top 25 early in the men’s college basketball season. The single point in the poll’s weekly voting came from Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to College Poll Tracker. Sinn has...
FOX Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1
It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
Joel Klatt reveals new college football top 10 as Week 11 concludes
Perhaps crazy isn’t the right way to describe what Week 11 of the college football season was but intense certainly fits the bill. Of the 25 ranked teams in the College Football Playoff rankings this week, eight were handed losses this weekend. We took a guess at what that...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
Instant reaction: Dan Lanning’s inexperience finally costs the Ducks
Bo Nix was jumping up and down begging to come back in next to Dan Lanning. Instead, the Ducks decided to keep in backup Ty Thompson for a 4th-and-1 on their own 33-yard line. Running back Noah Whittington slipped down and failed to get the first down, which set Washington up for a game-winning field goal and the Huskies upset Oregon 37-34. Nix seemingly suffered a knee injury at the end of a 20-play, 91-drive that ultimately ended up with a field goal for the 34-27 lead. A touchdown would have been crucial there, but Oregon settled for a field goal. That was four...
FOX Sports
No. 6 Oregon falls in thriller as Michael Penix outduels Bo Nix
It was a Hollywood script gone north. The star quarterback suffers a setback, but still finds a way to get his team into position for the game-winner over an archrival. No. 6 Oregon and its Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix were all set to see just such a moment unfurl at Autzen Stadium.
Texas A&M Drops Sixth Straight for First Time in 50 Years
The Aggies added another loss to their disappointing 2022 campaign on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Kentucky's Tshiebwe misses second game with knee injury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne. Though the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again,...
Comments / 0