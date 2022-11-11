Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food when he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
sanatogapost.com
Hit-Run Suspect Sought in Hereford Property Crash
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP PA – A hit-and-run driver, whose identity is not yet known, is being sought by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading in connection with a property damage accident. It occurred sometime between Friday (Nov. 11, 2022) at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday (Nov. 12) at 7:30 a.m. near a residence at 54 Star Rd. in Hereford, Berks County, troopers said.
fox29.com
Missing New Jersey 19-year-old found dead at recycling center in Pennsylvania, officials say
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An investigation is underway after officials say the body of a 19-year-old was found at a recycling center over the weekend in Berks County. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had recently been reported missing. He was last seen leaving an off-campus house party near Kutztown University early Saturday morning.
Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in New Britain Twp., Bucks County
Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
abc27.com
Lebanon man arrested in connection to multiple business robberies
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks. Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.
Police looking for man who robbed Dauphin County convenience store
A man armed with a knife robbed a 7-Eleven in Dauphin County early Friday morning, police said. Swatara Township Police said the robbery took place on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m. when a man entered the store located at 4811 Derry St. When officers arrived, they discovered the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the employee while waving a knife.
WGAL
Barn fire in West Hempfield Township
There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
WGAL
Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
americanmilitarynews.com
PA man faces jail for threatening repo man with a gun
An Upper Merion man is headed to jail for his violent confrontation with a repo man during which he threatened the tow truck operator with a gun and tried to force him off the road. Johnathan Ortiz, 32, of the 200 block of Gulph Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
Main Line Media News
Ex-Stowe woman sent to prison for role in Pottstown home invasion robbery
NORRISTOWN — A former Stowe woman is headed to prison for her participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Annette Bowen, 58, formerly of Stowe but most recently...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Steals ATM From North Philly Gas Station
Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest the male in the below video. On November 3, 2022, he is accused of breaking a window at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. It was just before 5:30 AM, when the male enters the store and starts to...
Chase through Bethlehem ends when driver crashes stolen car at Payrow Plaza, police say
A police chase early Saturday through northside Bethlehem ended when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed in Payrow Plaza, according to a police affidavit. The plaza, where Bethlehem’s Christmas tree is displayed every year, is between City Hall and the library — and directly above Bethlehem police headquarters.
fox29.com
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
abc27.com
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gun reported day after deadly shooting near KU campus
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Kutztown University police were on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend. University police said they received the report of someone brandishing a firearm next to the campus' east entrance. It came one day after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.
WGAL
Fire in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
