ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Hit-Run Suspect Sought in Hereford Property Crash

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP PA – A hit-and-run driver, whose identity is not yet known, is being sought by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading in connection with a property damage accident. It occurred sometime between Friday (Nov. 11, 2022) at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday (Nov. 12) at 7:30 a.m. near a residence at 54 Star Rd. in Hereford, Berks County, troopers said.
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man arrested in connection to multiple business robberies

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks. Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in West Hempfield Township

There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

PA man faces jail for threatening repo man with a gun

An Upper Merion man is headed to jail for his violent confrontation with a repo man during which he threatened the tow truck operator with a gun and tried to force him off the road. Johnathan Ortiz, 32, of the 200 block of Gulph Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Main Line Media News

Ex-Stowe woman sent to prison for role in Pottstown home invasion robbery

NORRISTOWN — A former Stowe woman is headed to prison for her participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Annette Bowen, 58, formerly of Stowe but most recently...
POTTSTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Steals ATM From North Philly Gas Station

Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest the male in the below video. On November 3, 2022, he is accused of breaking a window at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. It was just before 5:30 AM, when the male enters the store and starts to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Cow on the loose in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gun reported day after deadly shooting near KU campus

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Kutztown University police were on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend. University police said they received the report of someone brandishing a firearm next to the campus' east entrance. It came one day after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WGAL

Fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy