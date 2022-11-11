Teen Killed, Two Others Hospitalized In Early Morning Montgomery County Shooting, Police Say

Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

One teen is dead and several others were injured in Montgomery County shooting, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch.

A 19-year-old Hyattsville man, identified as Willans Anderson Alberto Cruz, was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other men were taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

A fourth man was found uninjured at the scene.

The preliminary investigation by detectives has determined that the victims were at the location when they were approached by an unknown number of suspects who began to shoot at the victims.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division are asking anyone who has information about this shooting and homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

