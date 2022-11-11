ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeSean McCoy Sends Clear Message On Aaron Rodgers' Leadership

By Cameron Flynn
 4 days ago

LeSean McCoy

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been very transparent about what he believes is causing Green Bay's struggles this season.

Whether it be requesting a simplified playbook from head coach Matt LaFleur or calling out young receivers for dropped passes, Rodgers certainly hasn't been one to hold back from expressing his opinion.

One former NFL running back, though, doesn't seem to like the way Rodgers has handled the turmoil in Green Bay this season.

During today's most recent episode of Fox Sports' Speak, LeSean McCoy directly questioned Rodgers' leadership and wondered why the quarterback didn't spend time during the offseason forming relationships with his new teammates.

"I don't like the way Aaron Rodgers is a leader," McCoy said on FS1's Speak this Thursday.

McCoy isn't the first former NFL player to criticize Rodgers this week.

On Fox Sports' Undisputed Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe called out Rodgers for "making things about himself" after the quarterback bragged about being the "reigning, defending two-time MVP" on the Pat McAfee Show earlier in the week.

McCoy, like Sharpe, doesn't appear to believe Rodgers is all-in for his team.

"His leadership skills are like... this small," McCoy said, bringing his hands together to signify how little he thinks of Rodgers' ability to lead the Packers. "How can you be that great, and have that small of leadership?"

The Packers, 3-6, have a difficult three-game stretch coming up against the Cowboys, Titans, and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers and the Packers will hope to start that stretch with a win against the Cowboys this Sunday.

