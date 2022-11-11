Read full article on original website
Mary A. Svuba, 85, of Laurens
Services for 85-year-old Mary A. Svuba of Laurans will be Thursday, November 17th at 11:30am at the United Methodist Church in Laurens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6pm at the church. The Powers Funeral Home in Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
Russel Barber, 88, of Estherville
Services for 88-year-old Russel Barber of Estherville will be Tuesday, November 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
Weekly Health Update: RSV
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The cold weather appears to have set in for a lengthy stay which can usually kick off the winter illness season, but a viral infection known as RSV that affects younger children the most is already starting to show an increase in cases across the nation.
TJ Maxx Gives Back to Community Within Minutes of Opening Spencer Store
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There is a new retail option in Spencer just in time for the holiday shopping season with the opening of TJ Maxx and the company is already giving back to the community. After being greeted by a line of people from around the area, many saying...
Stanley Sherrill, 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend
Services for 94-year-old Stanley Sherill of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend, will be Thursday, November 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in West Bend with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, November 19th. Visitation will one and a half hour prior to the service at the church.
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
City of Sheldon Starting Search For New Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon is starting the process of searching for a new Fire Chief to replace the retiring Denny Krueger. Mayor Gregg Geels says as long as the search has begun by the end of the month there is no need for an official interim appointment.
Arnolds Park Enacts Licensing Procedure for Golf Cars
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Beginning January 1st golf cars must be licensed to use city streets in Arnolds Park. Police Chief Al Krueger says there will be a special rate for businesses that utilize multiple golf cars for day-to-dayKrueger says the licensing procedure is to promote safety, not to create a revenue stream.
Man guilty of assaulting Sheldon pastor
PRIMGHAR—A 39-year-old Sheldon man has been found guilty of several charges after he assaulted a pastor following a Sunday evening worship service in August in Sheldon. The case against Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Aug. 21 at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Ashton man arrested for theft from store
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Ashton man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Sibley on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Steven Jerry Riddle stemmed from store video surveillance showing him taking a digital tire inflator and a tire plug kit from Sibley Hardware without paying for them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer Native Releases Second Book in Children’s Series
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer native has released a new Christmas story just in time for the holiday season. KICD New first caught up with Jodi Adams last summer when she published “The Train Rolls On”, a children’s book that has a train similar to that from “The Little Engine That Could” helping a group of animals get to the zoo.
DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation re-let the highway 71 construction project through the Great Lakes after only one bid was received during a prior attempt. Project Engineer Dakin Schultz says on the second attempt, Cedar Valley Contracting was awarded the job with a low bid of 19.6 million dollars.
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer’s Piercy Signs With Northwestern
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer’s Jada Piercy officially inked her letter of intent to play for the Northwestern Raiders Women’s Basketball team Monday Morning. Piercy talked about what appealed to her about Northwestern’s program. Piercy averaged 10 points 4 rebounds and just over 2 assists per...
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
Sioux Central Rebels Preparing For First Girls Basketball Game
Sioux Rapids, Ia (KICD) – First Competition for Girls Basketball is only 4 days away and we begin our regional girls basketball previews with the Sioux Central Rebels. I spoke with Rebel head coach Kasey Krager on the upcoming season. Sioux Central opens up the season with a tough stretch.
Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor
Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
