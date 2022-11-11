Read full article on original website
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
Deceased candidate strengthens lead in Chula Vista city attorney race
The late Simon Silva, who passed away from cancer unexpectedly in September, is leading opponent Dan Smith in the race for Chula Vista city attorney.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vistans voted "yes" on Measure K under unofficial election results
A majority of Chula Vista voters have chosen to modify the city charter under Measure K, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported in the most recent update to the unofficial general election results. During the November general election, voters were asked to answer “yes” or “No” to the...
chulavistatoday.com
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
San Diego Business Journal
San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders
It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
San Diegans rejecting trash fees hold narrow lead as vote count continues
With votes still out, champions and opponents of Measure B — a ballot initiative that could give the city authority to charge for garbage pickup — are nearly split on the issue, according to votes tallied through Thursday evening. In unofficial results after Tuesday’s election, “no” votes held...
Walk takes over De Anza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego
This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid in San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
San Diego budget troubles loom as pandemic aid dries up, pension costs rise and state mandates kick in
The city is facing more than $360 million in deficits over the next five years, despite annual revenue projected to surpass $2 billion for the first time.
Kent Lee Declares ‘We Did It!’ – Claims Victory in San Diego’s District 6 Council Race
Kent Lee on Thursday declared victory over fellow Democrat Tommy Hough for the open seat in San Diego’s District 6 race. Nonprofit director Lee and environmental activist Hough squared off in a bid to replace termed-out Councilman Chris Cate, the only Republican currently on the San Diego City Council.
Nearly 48K UC system grad students, employees expected to strike
Up to 48,000 employees in the statewide University of California system are expected to go on strike beginning Monday morning.
kusi.com
McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
chulavistatoday.com
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
Oceanside residential condo units damaged in fire
Three units were damaged in a residential condo fire in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a news release.
News 8 KFMB
Here’s why it takes so long to certify votes in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people have questioned why it takes so much longer in California to certify votes, when some other states were able to call all races the same night. The simple answer is that California has made it incredibly easy to vote. Every registered voter gets a...
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
chulavistatoday.com
McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race
Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
San Diego realtor group receives major award at national gathering
The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors announced Friday that it received an award from the National Association of Realtors.
inewsource
