San Diego, CA

CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders

It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans approve Measure H

More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
News 8 KFMB

Here’s why it takes so long to certify votes in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people have questioned why it takes so much longer in California to certify votes, when some other states were able to call all races the same night. The simple answer is that California has made it incredibly easy to vote. Every registered voter gets a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race

Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received ​ 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
inewsource

inewsource

San Diego, CA
