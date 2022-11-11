Read full article on original website
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
This minority San Antonio Spurs owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants
CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
'Light the Way' holiday festival at UIW
It's a celebration under the lights at UIW that supports an amazing cause this holiday season. Meghan Kuentz and Julie Bedingfield with more on this year's ‘Light the Way’ holiday drive sponsored by HEB. Light the Way Holiday Festival. Saturday, Nov. 19. University of the Incarnate Word. 210-829-6001.
Holiday family photos by Elizabeth Homan
With the Holidays quickly approaching, it's time to plan your Christmas family photos. We introduce you to local photographers in the area.
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
Over $22 million from Uvalde Together We Rise Fund to be dispersed Monday
UVALDE, Texas - Six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, funds are set to be distributed to help those still dealing with the pain of that fateful day back in May. The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund...
Local nonprofit, Footbridge Foundation, raises funds for vulnerable pets
SAN ANTONIO – A large group of people made it out to a local restaurant for some great drinks, all to help local pets!. Casa Hernán Cantina was the spot for the Inaugural Off-the-Leash event where supporters of the local non-profit Footbridge Foundation made botanas to raise funds for San Antonio’s most vulnerable cats and dogs.
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors due to shortage
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for your help to fill their local blood supply bank. 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer. Friday, the community only has a 3-day supply of blood. Type-O blood is at less than a one-day supply.
The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities
On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
The Save a Leg, Save a Life Foundation
It's an event helping families with diabetes. Dr. Heather Aguirre and Dr. Desmond Bell join us with more on "Save a leg, Save a life." San Antonio community screening and educational event. Saturday, 8am – 4pm. La Trinidad United Methodist Church. FREE EVENT. (888) 772-5725.
PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles
SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
San Antonio College honors its 1,200 student veterans with special ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is always a momentous occasion at San Antonio College with its 1,200 students who have ties to the military. The college uses its state-of-the-art Victory Center - regarded as the best veterans center on any Texas campus - to honor former miiltary members on their special day.
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
Freeze Warning being issued for Hill Country from late tonight through Sunday morning
SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is going to be just as cold as Saturday, especially in the Hill Country. Due to the extreme temperature drop, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the Hill Country from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will be flirting with the freezing mark. Some areas...
Massive cold front rolls through with blustery winds, exceeding 25 mph
Today is a big weather day with wild changes as this strong cold front moves through. The morning started off pretty cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures climbed to the low 80s from San Antonio on south before the cold front moved in. Gusts will be in the 25 - 35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area. We are still in a "Marginal" to "Slight" severe storm outlook this afternoon through early evening, look for a very isolated chance of a severe storm with quarter size hail and wind gusts. Most of the thunder we see in our region will not be severe but could have pea to dime size hail.
Missing elderly San Antonio man found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
Search for missing man continues 7 years later, Help Us Find: Jordan Green
SAN ANTONIO -- 7 years later and there's still no sign of missing man Jordan Green. "All I want is to bring my child back home, " said Jennifer Green, Jordan's mom. Jordan was 23 years old when he went missing in November of 2015. Jennifer Green says everyday it’s like a little piece of me that disappears.
City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Children's Hospital of SA look to fill nursing positions at Wednesday's hiring event
SAN ANTONIO - The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is looking to fill several full time and part time nursing positions. They are hosting an in-person hiring event from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday at The Cove at 606 West Cypress St. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and speak...
City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
