New interim Nebraska assistants Mike Cassano, Joey Connors enjoying smooth transitions

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart
Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
North Platte Telegraph
Two early SEC battles highlight 2023 Nebraska baseball schedule
Two shots at a pair of SEC superpowers and 14 home games in March highlight the Nebraska baseball schedule that the program released Monday. The long-awaited 55-game slate includes meetings with five teams that reached last season’s NCAA tournament, including defending College World Series champion Mississippi. The Huskers will also face Vanderbilt, San Diego, Michigan and Maryland – adding up to 11 total contests – among their most difficult projected opponents.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball drops in poll with two weeks left in regular season
A third loss this season dropped the Nebraska volleyball team to No. 6 in the new AVCA poll released on Monday. Nebraska lost in four sets at Ohio State on Sunday in a top-10 matchup, with the home team winning each time in the season series. Ohio State got bumped...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: It’ll take more than recruiting for a new coach to cure Nebraska's flaws
Down the corridor from all the noise in Ann Arbor, it happens every time Nebraska plays here. The massive Michigan band — not as cool as Ohio State, or as impressive as Wisconsin — barrels past NU’s locker room during interviews, parting the sea of reporters near the buses and briefly drowning out separate interview room answers from the best freshman on the team, Ernest Hausmann.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: The next Nebraska coach must teach this old program how to win again
They came from all parts. Lincoln. Omaha. Grand Island. Every direction. They jammed the roads and honked their horns as they made this impromptu pilgrimage to the Lincoln Airport. The cars were backed up at least a mile to the Highway 34 junction. They were there, on a Saturday night,...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
North Platte Telegraph
A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan
In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's offense suffers its latest twist with injured quarterbacks and coordinator
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Mark Whipple sat in a wheelchair as a Nebraska staffer pushed him out of Michigan Stadium’s famed tunnel toward the waiting team busses. Another NU official offered the offensive coordinator a printed stat sheet that he waved off without speaking. Whipple didn’t need to see the cold, hard numbers from a 34-3 loss to the third-ranked Wolverines on a Saturday afternoon in freezing temperatures.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann's breakout game a bright spot, even in lopsided loss
Ernest Hausmann has grown up before Nebraska fans’ eyes this fall. It’s been a winding road for the true freshman from Columbus, who entered Saturday’s game with 26 tackles. In a 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, Hausmann had his best game in his young...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Injuries, flurries and foibles underline that Nebraska's season is almost over
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Scenes from a November night in the Big House, where Nebraska lost 34-3 to Michigan in wintery Big Ten weather that separates tanks from minivans:. » Husker kick returner Tommi Hill getting mad at a teammate for not letting him take a kickoff out of the end zone. Hill never returned one longer than 19 yards.
klin.com
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska at No. 6 Ohio State Today
Control of the Big Ten Conference is at state this afternoon. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team is in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 6 Ohio State today. The Huskers won the first meeting this season in five sets. Nebraska is 22-2 on the season and 14-1 in Big Ten...
North Platte Telegraph
Another Nebraska-Ohio State showdown is on deck, and the stakes are raised
For the second time this season, Ohio State and Nebraska will face off in a match while tied for first place in the Big Ten standings. Now, though, the matchup is a little more serious with just 14 days until the Big Ten champion will be crowned. Nebraska and Ohio...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Few silver linings to be found in Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Well, that was something. I’m just not quite sure what. A clunker? I guess. Boring? Absolutely. Uninspiring? No doubt. The final score from the Big House: No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 — an inevitable result that became even more likely as each second ticked off the game clock.
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 34-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska didn't score a touchdown on its best drive of the game. Opportunities inside the Michigan red zone were always going to be limited, and Chubba Purdy led Nebraska to the Michigan 15-yard line before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Nebraska kicked a field goal to make it a 14-3 game, but the Huskers never entered Michigan territory again. A touchdown was needed there.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball remains at No. 22 in latest AP poll
After two opening-week blowout wins, the Nebraska women's basketball team held steady at No. 22 in this week's Associated Press rankings. The Huskers, who play at No. 20 Creighton Tuesday evening, defeated UNO 100-36 and Houston Christian 79-48 in first week of the season. NU is one of six Big...
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Michigan on Saturday. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh: "So much has gone into the team being undefeated. So many guys have worked so hard, done so much." Harbaugh, on offensive gameplan: "Today was a day we chose to go...
North Platte Telegraph
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball drops to third in Big Ten after loss to No. 6 Ohio State
One of the toughest matches on No. 4 Nebraska volleyball's schedule culminated in a 29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. The loss breaks a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten standings and drops the Huskers to third place (22-3, 14-2) below OSU and Wisconsin.
North Platte Telegraph
The grades: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. Nebraska couldn’t get anything going in the run game. It’s not great when your injured quarterback, who left the game before halftime, is your leading rusher.
