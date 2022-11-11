Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
Carolina Cool is doing a giveaway for one lucky Veteran
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Cool is a doing a giveaway for one Veteran to win a free cooling and heating system. If you want to enter or nominate someone to win, visit their website here.
wpde.com
Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
WMBF
Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Myrtle Beach: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Wondering where to stay in Myrtle Beach for a family vacation, romantic getaway, business trip, or golfing excursion? The Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina offers 60 miles of coastline jam-packed with amazing restaurants, shopping, shows, and family-friendly attractions, making it a top destination for travelers of all interests.
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
wpde.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
WMBF
Veterans gather at Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park to honor fallen soldiers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The City of Myrtle Beach shares a connection with Veterans serving as a home to the Air Force until the base closed in 1993. The site of the base is now known as the Market Common where the history of the base is still very much alive.
wpde.com
'Home away from home:' Veterans Café honors those who've served with food, stories
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On any given day, you’ll find Vietnam veteran George Boynta at Veterans Café. "To me, it's home away from home. I love this place to no end. I'm here constantly. This is my seat," said Boynta. He’s surrounded by friends, fellow veterans...
Talkin’ Trash: Kingston Elementary and Daisy Elementary
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more schools are celebrating Talkin’ Trash wins for the month of October and starting off this year’s competition strong. The Talkin’ Trash team from News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority visited Kingston Elementary School in Conway and Daisy Elementary School in Loris on Thursday to celebrate their […]
live5news.com
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Best Holiday Shopping in the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach is the place to cross off all the items on your holiday wish list. From outlets to boutiques, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Across the 60 miles of the Grand Strand, many of the shopping malls and outlets are a close drive the resorts, vacation rentals, and other accommodations - just in case you forgot a gift for someone on your list! Its been rumored that Santa's elves stock the shelves with exactly what you are looking for. Here is a round up of some of the most popular shopping in the Grand Strand:
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
Horry County Animal Care Center reaches full capacity, searches for adopters
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A local animal shelter is now full and looking for people to adopt a pet so it can reopen its kennels to other animals in need of care, according to The Horry County Animal Care Center. The HCACC has dogs of all ages, cats, chickens and one bunny available for […]
Person rescued from sunken car, taken to hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from a sunken vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 6:17 a.m. to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road. The department’s dive team will be assisting with the removal of the sunken vehicle. […]
5 hurt after crash closes part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were hospitalized Saturday after a two-vehicle crash that led to an hours-long road closure in Myrtle Beach, according to police. It happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of North Kings Highway and 79th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. The road […]
WMBF
‘Our veterans represent the best of America’: St. James High School pays tribute to veterans
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at St. James High School took time on Veterans Day to recognize those who have bravely fought for our country. The high school held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday that featured the school’s JROTC, the JROTC Color Guard, the SJHS wind ensemble and the SJHS chorale.
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
WMBF
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The company that constructed the Highway 31 extension is suing Horry County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Flatiron Constructors filed the lawsuit earlier this month claiming that the SCDOT hindered the company’s work on the project, which caused the company to not meet its deadline and be fined for missing key dates in the contract.
