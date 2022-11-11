ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening

CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Myrtle Beach: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Wondering where to stay in Myrtle Beach for a family vacation, romantic getaway, business trip, or golfing excursion? The Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina offers 60 miles of coastline jam-packed with amazing restaurants, shopping, shows, and family-friendly attractions, making it a top destination for travelers of all interests.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Talkin’ Trash: Kingston Elementary and Daisy Elementary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more schools are celebrating Talkin’ Trash wins for the month of October and starting off this year’s competition strong. The Talkin’ Trash team from News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority visited Kingston Elementary School in Conway and Daisy Elementary School in Loris on Thursday to celebrate their […]
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Best Holiday Shopping in the Grand Strand

Myrtle Beach is the place to cross off all the items on your holiday wish list. From outlets to boutiques, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Across the 60 miles of the Grand Strand, many of the shopping malls and outlets are a close drive the resorts, vacation rentals, and other accommodations - just in case you forgot a gift for someone on your list! Its been rumored that Santa's elves stock the shelves with exactly what you are looking for. Here is a round up of some of the most popular shopping in the Grand Strand:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The company that constructed the Highway 31 extension is suing Horry County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Flatiron Constructors filed the lawsuit earlier this month claiming that the SCDOT hindered the company’s work on the project, which caused the company to not meet its deadline and be fined for missing key dates in the contract.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

