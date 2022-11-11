ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery

LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual event to end hunger in Santa Barbara County raised tens of thousands of dollars this past weekend. Danyel Dean founded Empty Bowls in 1998 to help address food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. “I still feel as passionate about it as I did 25 years ago. It's a blessing,” said The post Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
Body of missing Ventura County woman found: Ex-husband arrested for what detectives call a homicide

The mystery over the disappearance of a Ventura County woman has come to a sad conclusion, with the discovery of her body and the arrest of her ex-husband. Rachel Castillo was reported missing last Thursday. Her sister came home to the Simi Valley apartment they share and discovered Rachel was missing. There was a large amount of blood in the apartment.
56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter

Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
At least 1 killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports...
California vehicle drives through carnival

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) - In Los Angeles, at least six people suffered injuries Saturday, November 12, 2022 when a vehicle drove through a local carnival. The incident occurred just after 8:00pm along a street in the South Central area. The LAPD said they were attempting to conduct a traffic...
West Ranch cleans up at Rampage marching band competition

In what is considered to be one of largest marching band competitions in the area, more than 6,000 people attended Rampage – hosted by Hart High School at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium last weekend. The competition featured bands mostly from Los Angeles County, which included all...
Authorities stand off with hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita

A standoff with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita shut down roads lanes of the 14 Freeway Saturday night. A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but they were later reopened. CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but […]
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Adopters wanted as 50+ animals face euthanasia

LOS ANGELES - Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but...
