Antelope Valley Press
More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery
LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual event to end hunger in Santa Barbara County raised tens of thousands of dollars this past weekend. Danyel Dean founded Empty Bowls in 1998 to help address food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. “I still feel as passionate about it as I did 25 years ago. It's a blessing,” said The post Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
syvnews.com
New Santa Barbara County Animal Services report compares statistics by month
A new monthly report summarizing operations and data and comparing them to the same month the previous year has been unveiled by Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services. The first report focuses on October and is designed to give the community a better understanding of changes in animal intakes,...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna grows lead again for margin of nearly 260,000 votes
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.
kclu.org
Body of missing Ventura County woman found: Ex-husband arrested for what detectives call a homicide
The mystery over the disappearance of a Ventura County woman has come to a sad conclusion, with the discovery of her body and the arrest of her ex-husband. Rachel Castillo was reported missing last Thursday. Her sister came home to the Simi Valley apartment they share and discovered Rachel was missing. There was a large amount of blood in the apartment.
SEAACA Dealing With Critical Influx of Unwanted Animals
foxla.com
At least 1 killed in Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. - One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
kyma.com
California vehicle drives through carnival
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) - In Los Angeles, at least six people suffered injuries Saturday, November 12, 2022 when a vehicle drove through a local carnival. The incident occurred just after 8:00pm along a street in the South Central area. The LAPD said they were attempting to conduct a traffic...
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
signalscv.com
West Ranch cleans up at Rampage marching band competition
In what is considered to be one of largest marching band competitions in the area, more than 6,000 people attended Rampage – hosted by Hart High School at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium last weekend. The competition featured bands mostly from Los Angeles County, which included all...
I-5 Freeway Ramps North Of Santa Clarita To Be Closed This Week
Santa Clarita residents who are planning to travel north this week should keep an eye out for closed ramps on the 5 freeway. Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that the I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area will be temporarily closed on specific days this week. The Northbound off- ...
Authorities stand off with hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita
A standoff with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita shut down roads lanes of the 14 Freeway Saturday night. A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but they were later reopened. CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but […]
KTLA.com
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
foxla.com
Adopters wanted as 50+ animals face euthanasia
LOS ANGELES - Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but...
