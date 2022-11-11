Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Controlled burns happening across the state, officials advise
SALT LAKE CITY — If you see smoke in the mountains today, it may not be a threatening burn. The Mountain View Ranger District is working on piles of controlled burns. On Eastern Roughneck, near Burnt Beaver, hundreds of controlled burn piles are up in flames as of yesterday.
kslnewsradio.com
Veterans Day 2022: how the Beehive state celebrates
SALT LAKE CITY — As Veterans Day 2022 rolls around, people across the state are celebrating and honoring past and present U.S. Military members. See how the Beehive State celebrates Veterans Day below. Veterans Day 2022 at Utah’s schools. Many schools in the Canyons School District are celebrating...
kslnewsradio.com
DWR reminding Utahns that some e-bikes are banned in wildlife management areas
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re heading into the great outdoors, think twice about what you’re taking with you. A new rule banning certain e-bikes from wildlife and waterfowl management areas recently took effect. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the Utah Wildlife Board passed...
