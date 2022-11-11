ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
KRON4 News

Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts

California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
CBS San Francisco

Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane

SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal  justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
HeySoCal

56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter

Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
DOWNEY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
