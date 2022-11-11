Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
TPD responds to motorcycle crash on east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle on the east side on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14. Officers say the wreck took place at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road, and caused serious injuries. The intersection...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate crash involving motorcycle at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigating possible homicide at smoke shop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department are on scene at Wadee Smoke Shop at 3919 S. 12th Ave. They are investigating a possible homicide. TPD told KOLD News 13 they received a call reporting a homicide just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said details are limited....
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found in good health. Sally Ziegler, 84, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
One person transported to hospital after three vehicle crash
The Arizona Department of Public Safety was on the scene of an accident that happened on Northbound Interstate 19 kilometer 98.
1 Person Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road just after 6 p.m. The officials reported that a woman was crossing the intersection whe she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car.
KOLD-TV
Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
KOLD-TV
Woman hit by TPD patrol car
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Fire Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday,. The accident occurred at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. The crash was reported to have been a high-speed accident.
Additional deputies on campus Monday due to possible threat from social media
According to Mountain View High School, Pima County Sheriff's Department is placing additional deputies on campus Monday.
KOLD-TV
Christopher Clements sentenced to life in prison for death of Maribel Gonzalez
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted Tucson child killer Christopher Clements was sentenced to natural life in prison for the death of Maribel Gonzalez. He was also sentenced to 17 years for kidnapping Maribel and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder. On Sept....
KOLD-TV
Missing Tucson woman found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing vulnerable Tucson woman has been found and is being reunited with her family. The Tucson Police Department said 31-year-old Bianca Diaz went missing Wednesday near RIver and Stone. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the TPD said Diaz had been found safe. Copyright 2022...
KTAR.com
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms
PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
Christopher Clements sentenced: Natural life in prison
Clements is facing a sentence of 'natural life in prison' for the kidnapping and killing of of Maribel Gonzalez in June 2014.
Deputies look for knife-wielding man who approached woman in rec center shower
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a knife-wielding man who confronted a woman in the shower at a Green Valley-area recreation center.
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
PCSO: 2 teens killed in head-on crash near Coolidge
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators in Pinal County are trying to determine the cause of a head-on collision Monday afternoon that killed two teenagers. At about 4 p.m., a woman's vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a...
KOLD-TV
Two dead in Sierra Vista crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
