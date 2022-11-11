TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO