Flyers Win South Regional D1 Championship
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School cheerleaders won the South Regional D1 Championship title over the weekend. Captains this season are Alyssa Brandolini, Ava Heitman, and Kaylani Santana. Other squad members are Julia Ottaviani, Kyra Busenburg, Ana Chaves, Camille Cordeiro, Natalia Gutierrez, Lily Mark, Amani Rivera, Lunah Semprum, Keira...
Dorey Wins MIAA Division 2 Diving Championship
NATICK – Natick High junior Katie Dorey is the state champion in diving. With 421.60 points, Dorey won the MIAA Division 2 Diving title today, November 13. Bay State Conference rival Lucy Savarese of Wellesley High took second place with 417.35 points. Natick High junior Neve Knowlton finished fifth...
UPDATED: Flyers Finish 9th at Division 1 State Meet
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team finished 9th overall at the Division 1 state meet today, November 13. The Flyers, under head coach Mike Foley, received 114 points. Acton-Boxborough Regional won the state team championship with 299 points. Framingham Junior Emily Richardson finished 6th overall...
Presidents Defeat Flyers 35-20
QUINCY – Framingham High football travelled to Quincy tonight, November 11, for a game against the Quincy High Presidents. This was the last game before the traditional Thanksgiving match-up with rival bay State Conference Natick High. The Redhawks will host this year. Framingham is now 1-9, under head coach...
UPDATED: Li & Wong Capture 2nd Place at Division 2 State Championship
NATICK – The Natick High swimmers & divers finished in 7th place at the MIAA Division 2 State Championship today, November 13. Bay State Conference rival Wellesley High won the Division 2 team title with 477.52 points. Needham High captured second place as a time, another bay State Conference...
Framingham Finishes 18th & Natick 16th in MIAA Division 1A Cross-Country Meet
WRENTHAM – Brookline High won the MIAA Division 1A cross-country meet with 64 points, by placing 3 runners in the top 10. Framingham as a team placed 18th and Natick High placed 16th overall out of about 20 teams. Lexington High senior Ava Criniti won the race in 17:50.86...
Rams & Falcons Skate To 3-3 Overtime Tie
FITCHBURG – The Framingham State University ice hockey team tallied the tying goal in the closing minute of the regulation forcing overtime as the Rams went on to earn a hard fought 3-3 draw with Fitchburg State University Saturday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at the Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg.
Redhawks Leave Everything On Field As Shamrocks Advance to Final Four
ATTLEBORO – The Natick High girls soccer team’s season came to an end on Sunday night, November 13, as the Redhawks suffered a 2-1 loss against the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks in the MIAA Division I Tournament. The #6-seeded Redhawks advanced to the Elite 8 after defeating the Needham...
Natick High Cheerleaders Win South Regional Co-Ed Title
NATICK – The Natick High School cheerleaders won the large co-ed South Regional Championship yesterday, November 13. This qualifies them for the state championship event.
Lions Roar Past Rams 72-51 in Home Opener
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 72-51 by Eastern Nazarene College in their home opening this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium at Framingham State. With the loss, Framingham State falls to 1-1. With the win, Eastern Nazarene remains undefeated at 2-0.
Lady Rams Finish 23rd at NCAA Division III East Regional Meet
BRUNSWICK, MAINE – The Framingham State University women’s cross country team closed the season this afternoon finishing 23rd at the 2022 NCAA Division III East Regional Saturday morning hosted by Bowdoin College. The Rams top finisher on the day was Emily Newcomb. Newcomb completed the 6K course in...
Framingham State Men Finish 31st at NCAA Division III East Regional Meet
BRUNSWICK, MAINE – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team closed the season Saturday afternoon at the 2022 NCAA Division III East Regional hosted by Bowdoin College. The Rams, as a team, finished 31st. The winner of the race was Colby College junior Tyler Morris in 24.55.6...
Marlborough 4th Grade Panthers in Super Bowl Saturday
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough 4th grade youth football team will play in their Super Bowl on Saturday, November 12 at noon. All Stars from their team include Eric Arsenault, Jacoby Lamb, Joey Pirrotta, Reilly Ballou, Zach Cardarelli, and Cole DeVincent. Jacoby Lamb and Joey Pirrotta. They have been been...
Robert Dexter Garvey, 83
WESTBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Dexter Garvey, 83 of Westborough passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022, after a short illness. He joins his wife, Mary Louise (Zanchi) Garvey who passed in July 2017. Born in Natick, the son of the late William J. and Anna (Bent)...
Eileen P. White, 85
FRAMINGHAM – Eileen P. White, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Framingham on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born to the late Charles and Emily (Gritz) White of Boston. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Martin Dapkus, who died July 10, 2002. She was a true...
James H. Dunn, 73, Owner of Handi-Tax
HOLLISTON – James “Jim” H. Dunn, 73, a 46-year resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 10, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Evelyn (Paul) and Walter P. Dunn. He was the husband of...
Photos: Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Private First Class Dominic Surro
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private First Class Dominic Surro on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of $7,500 Sports Trading Card
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a sports trading card, valued at $7,500. The theft was reported stolen on November 8 at 9:29 a.m. from Bay State Collectibles at 861 Edgell Road in Framingham, according to the public police log. Stolen was a Josh Allen rookie...
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr.
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr. on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Zefira Trio Performing at Framingham Library Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Zefira Trio will perform a concert at the main Framingham Public Library on Sunday, November 13. The in-person and YouTube channel concert will begin at 3 p.m. in the Costin room. The performers are a piano trio featuring pianist Eleanor Perrone, cellist Ashima Scripp and violinist...
