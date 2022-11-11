ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Win South Regional D1 Championship

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School cheerleaders won the South Regional D1 Championship title over the weekend. Captains this season are Alyssa Brandolini, Ava Heitman, and Kaylani Santana. Other squad members are Julia Ottaviani, Kyra Busenburg, Ana Chaves, Camille Cordeiro, Natalia Gutierrez, Lily Mark, Amani Rivera, Lunah Semprum, Keira...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Dorey Wins MIAA Division 2 Diving Championship

NATICK – Natick High junior Katie Dorey is the state champion in diving. With 421.60 points, Dorey won the MIAA Division 2 Diving title today, November 13. Bay State Conference rival Lucy Savarese of Wellesley High took second place with 417.35 points. Natick High junior Neve Knowlton finished fifth...
NATICK, MA
UPDATED: Flyers Finish 9th at Division 1 State Meet

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team finished 9th overall at the Division 1 state meet today, November 13. The Flyers, under head coach Mike Foley, received 114 points. Acton-Boxborough Regional won the state team championship with 299 points. Framingham Junior Emily Richardson finished 6th overall...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Presidents Defeat Flyers 35-20

QUINCY – Framingham High football travelled to Quincy tonight, November 11, for a game against the Quincy High Presidents. This was the last game before the traditional Thanksgiving match-up with rival bay State Conference Natick High. The Redhawks will host this year. Framingham is now 1-9, under head coach...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Rams & Falcons Skate To 3-3 Overtime Tie

FITCHBURG – The Framingham State University ice hockey team tallied the tying goal in the closing minute of the regulation forcing overtime as the Rams went on to earn a hard fought 3-3 draw with Fitchburg State University Saturday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at the Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg.
FITCHBURG, MA
Lions Roar Past Rams 72-51 in Home Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 72-51 by Eastern Nazarene College in their home opening this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium at Framingham State. With the loss, Framingham State falls to 1-1. With the win, Eastern Nazarene remains undefeated at 2-0.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Marlborough 4th Grade Panthers in Super Bowl Saturday

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough 4th grade youth football team will play in their Super Bowl on Saturday, November 12 at noon. All Stars from their team include Eric Arsenault, Jacoby Lamb, Joey Pirrotta, Reilly Ballou, Zach Cardarelli, and Cole DeVincent. Jacoby Lamb and Joey Pirrotta. They have been been...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Robert Dexter Garvey, 83

WESTBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Dexter Garvey, 83 of Westborough passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022, after a short illness. He joins his wife, Mary Louise (Zanchi) Garvey who passed in July 2017. Born in Natick, the son of the late William J. and Anna (Bent)...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Eileen P. White, 85

FRAMINGHAM – Eileen P. White, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Framingham on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born to the late Charles and Emily (Gritz) White of Boston. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Martin Dapkus, who died July 10, 2002. She was a true...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
James H. Dunn, 73, Owner of Handi-Tax

HOLLISTON – James “Jim” H. Dunn, 73, a 46-year resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 10, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Evelyn (Paul) and Walter P. Dunn. He was the husband of...
HOLLISTON, MA
Zefira Trio Performing at Framingham Library Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – The Zefira Trio will perform a concert at the main Framingham Public Library on Sunday, November 13. The in-person and YouTube channel concert will begin at 3 p.m. in the Costin room. The performers are a piano trio featuring pianist Eleanor Perrone, cellist Ashima Scripp and violinist...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
