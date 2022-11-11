Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a secret tunnel underneath Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. The tunnel was discovered by the Dominican-Egyptian archaeological mission of the University of San Domingo, headed by Kathleen Martins. They found the tunnel, which was carved into rock some 40 feet underground. The tunnel stretches approximately 4,300 feet in length and rises 6 feet in height. Martins described the tunnel as an “engineering miracle” in the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities’s announcement of the find. Since 2002, Martins has been working on excavations in Taporsis Magna. Some believe that, behind...

