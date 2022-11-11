ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Clashes in eastern DR. Congo as envoy pursues 'dialogue' initiative

Troops and rebels traded heavy fire in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, a military source and local inhabitants said, as an envoy from the East African bloc called for all armed groups to "silence the guns". "Silence the guns and join in a political process," he urged local armed groups. 
AFP

Russia under pressure as G20 tackles Ukraine war, soaring food prices

The United States and its allies on Tuesday heaped pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine war, using a G20 summit to pin painfully high global food and fuel prices squarely at President Vladimir Putin's door. US allies hope that argument finds favour with G20 nations that, while cautious about denouncing Russia, are deeply concerned about rising prices.

