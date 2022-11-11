Read full article on original website
First OnePlus tablet may finally launch next year
It seems like OnePlus will finally announce its tablet next year. This information comes from Max Jambor, a well-known tipster. He is usually spot on when it comes to such info, especially when OnePlus is concerned. The very first OnePlus tablet may finally launch next year. The OnePlus tablet has...
Google fixed the saved Chrome tab groups issue
Chrome users who utilize the save tab groups feature have been dealing with a little issue. However, according to Android Police, that issue has finally been fixed. What are Chrome saved tab groups? Most people on the internet know the struggle of dealing with 101 tabs in their browsers. This is why Chrome brought tab groups. You can take multiple tabs and organize them into collapsible tab folders.
Here's how Galaxy S23 Ultra stacks up against Pixel 7 Pro in early camera test
A couple of weeks back, we got to see the first camera sample from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. It hinted at huge improvements in image quality over current Galaxy flagships. The same source, i. e. Ice Universe has now shared another camera sample from the phone, comparing it with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro in an early camera test. And the results back up what we have been hearing about the next-gen Samsung flagship all this while.
Microsoft Surface parts will become available to consumers next year
In the last few years, support for the Right To Repair movement has grown, thus forcing companies to make their devices more repairable. Microsoft’s Surface products have always been difficult to repair because of their compact designs. But with the launch of the Surface Pro 9, Microsoft has made big strides in the repairability of their devices.
ASUS shares Android 13 rollout schedule for its smartphones
If you own one of the smartphones from ASUS, you’re probably wondering when will Android 13 come your way. Well, ASUS has just shared an Android 13 rollout schedule for its ZenFone and ROG smartphones. ASUS has shared Android 13 rollout schedule for its ZenFone & ROG smartphones. Let’s...
Vivo X90 series launch date confirmed; images & specs leak
The Vivo X90 series will become official on November 22, as the company confirmed the launch date. Three devices will become official, and the event will take place in China. Do note that global models will be made available later on. Vivo has confirmed that the event will start at...
New renders of the Pixel Fold pop up, release date leaked
We’ve been following rumors surrounding Google’s first foldable phone, and we just got a massive leak about it. Thanks to Front Page Tech, we have some new renders of the rumored Pixel fold. The publication also gave us a possible release time frame for this phone. Foldable phones...
The Play Store will advertise apps in your search history
It makes sense that Google would expose you to popular apps present on the Google Play store. This is why we see recommended games all over the interface. However, it now appears that Google will advertise apps in your Play store search history. Google recently announced to its developers that...
Leak reveals key specs of the Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP camera
Rumors are that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will bring Samsung‘s biggest camera upgrade in several years. The phone will feature a 200MP primary camera for the first in the Galaxy lineup. The company is still working on the new image sensor. And as its development continues, noted Samsung insider Ice Universe has gotten hold of some key specs.
TikTok's in-app shopping feature is finally coming to the US
According to Semafor, TikTok has started to test its in-app shopping feature in the US market. The feature is already available in the UK and Indonesia. While keeping the focus on video sharing, TikTok is trying to diversify its business and dive into new areas like games. The Chinese video-sharing app also has an eye on the e-commerce market to compete with major retailers like Amazon. The e-commerce feature in TikTok will let users complete their purchases without even leaving the app. TikTok also has a similar experience with the Shopify shopping tab.
Samsung rolls out Android 13 update to Galaxy Tab S8 series
Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab S8 series is receiving the Android 13 update. The rollout has begun for the 5G models in Europe. The company should release the update widely across the world over the next few days, covering the Wi-Fi-only models as well. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update...
Grab this massive 85-inch QLED TV for under $2,000
Amazon has a great deal on a massive QLED TV from Samsung right now. You can pick up the 85-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV from Amazon for just $1,897 right now. That’s going to save you roughly $200. Not a huge discount, but it is good for an all-time low price here.
Meta might have halted Portal and smartwatch production
Facebook owner Meta has been going through a tough year, and that resulted in the company lightening the load and several areas. As a result of this, Meta has halted production of its smartwatches and Portal smart displays. Just recently, the company had to lay off an enormous 11,000 employees....
WhatsApp calls will soon get do not disturb indicators
According to recent reports, some beta users are now getting do no disturb indicators for their missed WhatsApp calls. This feature has been spotted by some beta users and will be making its way to the global audience. With this, users will be able to tell which calls they missed while they do no disturb mode is active.
MSI has some crazy good Black Friday deals on its laptops
Tis the season for shopping great deals on all things, and MSI is having some mega deals on a ton of laptops for Black Friday. Yes, we realize Black Friday is next week, but retailers are getting an early start on slashing prices, and that includes Amazon. Which is where you’ll find these deals.
Mint Mobile will give you 3 months free in its Black Friday Sale
Mint Mobile has kicked off its Black Friday sale, which is a pretty incredible sale actually. Basically, when you buy any 3-month plan, Mint Mobile will give you three months free. So you’re basically getting a BOGO here, or six months for the price of three. This is available...
The Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle is for Fortnite Fans
Microsoft is launching the new Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle for the holiday season and it’s the perfect Xbox console for Fortnite fans. The $299 bundle comes with the Xbox Series S as well as loads of in-game content for Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League. All of which are free-to-play titles and easy to jump into from the all-digital game console.
Amazfit's Zepp E Circle smartwatch is now just $90
Amazon has the Amazfit Zepp E Circle down to just $89.99. That’s going to save you $60 off of its regular price, and that is enough to bring it down to an all-time low. This smartwatch from Amazfit actually looks a lot like the Pixel Watch, without the crown. And instead, a whole lot cheaper. It’s a great looking smartwatch from the company, and has a bezel-less design. This smartwatch is more of a fitness tracker that looks like a watch. Since it doesn’t run Wear OS, there’s not many apps available here.
WhatsApp will let you message yourself
You spend so much time worrying about messaging other people that forget to take some time and talk to yourself. This seems to be how WhatsApp feels, as the company is rolling out a feature to let you message yourself. Sure, this does sound a bit weird, but it can...
Amazon previews its Black Friday sale, starting next week!
Amazon is starting to build the hype for its Black Friday sale, which will start next week. While you can get some great Black Friday deals now, the majority of them won’t start until next week. Amazon is holding a 48-hour Black Friday event this year. Lasting Thursday and Friday. So you can shop while you’re eating that Thanksgiving turkey.
