Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
TMZ.com
Dave Chappelle Hosts 'SNL' And Targets Kanye West's Antisemitic Rants
Dave Chappelle zeroed in on Kanye during his opening monologue Saturday night on 'SNL,' explaining why Kanye now wears his chains outside his shirt. Dave had an unusually long open -- 15 minutes -- and he spent lots of it talking about Ye's antisemitic rants. It was not exactly an embrace of the Jewish community -- he said it's not crazy to think Jews run Hollywood, but it's crazy to say it out loud.
TMZ.com
Takeoff Memorial Service Gets Emotional as Offset, Quavo and Drake Speak Out
Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta just ended, and his sendoff was marked by several emotional moments ... especially speeches from his Migos family and Drake. The service started shortly after noon, and lasted several hours Friday from State Farm Arena ... which was packed with mourning fans, as well as the celebs who worked with Takeoff and loved him.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
TMZ.com
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah in Loud, Fiery and Very Public Argument
10:39 AM PT -- A source close to Jen Shah tells TMZ she was leaving dinner with friends when two strangers started hurling homophobic slurs. The source says Jen was reacting to the strangers, who are not seen in the video. Jen Shah's sentencing in her fraud case isn't the...
It’s Official: Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Dating
Eat your heart out, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Pete Davidson, the king of Staten Island (and of divorcées, apparently), has a new romantic interest: model and writer Emily Ratajkowski. Hours after the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported that the pair had been spotted in Brooklyn “HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL,” an insider confirmed the relationship to Us Weekly. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” the source said, adding that the new couple are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” Davidson and Ratajkowski were set up by mutual friends, according to the magazine. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the insider explained. The news of flying sparks comes after Ratajkowski announced her separation from Bear-McClard, an alleged serial cheater, in July after four years of marriage. The My Body author was briefly linked to Brad Pitt in September, but a Pitt team member insisted the pair were just friends. Davidson and his previous partner, Kim Kardashian, broke up in August after nine months of dating.Read it at Us Weekly
TMZ.com
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this pursed-lipped figure is an actor and filmmaker who definitely knows how to crack a joke, and when he's not playing a comedic role on the big screen or touring on the road, you can find him on the basketball court showing off his skills. One common theme you...
TMZ.com
'RHOA' Alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Get Marriage License
Porsha Williams has taken a major step forward with her engagement to Simon Guobadia ... and it looks like the couple is super serious about tying the knot. The 'RHOA' alum and her fiancé got a marriage license back on August 19 in Georgia's Fulton County ... according to public records obtained by TMZ.
TMZ.com
Fat Joe Talks About Run-In with Kanye West After Antisemitic Backlash
Fat Joe's about to drop his memoir, which is filled with lessons many young rappers could use -- but it's actually an old-school rapper, one Kanye West, who recently sought out Joe's counsel. The legendary Bronx MC joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and revealed he, almost literally, ran into...
TMZ.com
Jamie Foxx Addresses Takeoff, Kanye By Calling on Fun & Good Times Again
Jamie Foxx apparently misses the 2000s, when things were simpler and when he was rolling in the good times ... a stark contrast to what he says is the overall climate right now. We got the A-lister Friday as he was leaving lunch in Bev Hills, and asked about Takeoff's...
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Lindsay Lohan has been known to plot a trap, but this go around she is giving you access to escape if necessary! Can you find the minor differences in these two shots before making your way to the emergency exit?. The "Parent Trap" star recently made a grand entrance and...
TMZ.com
Roberta Flack Announces She Has ALS, Can No Longer Sing
Roberta Flack says she has ALS ... and, sadly, she says that means she won't be performing her classic hits anymore. The announcement came down Monday through the Grammy-winning singer's rep, who explained Roberta has difficulty even speaking these days due to her condition. No word on how long she's been suffering with ALS ... often known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
TMZ.com
21 Savage Dismisses Nas' Relevancy Following 'KD3' Release
Nas and Hit-Boy just released their new "King's Disease III" album ... but to hear 21 Savage tell it, it's all just a formality. During a heated Clubhouse debate about rappers' longevity, 21 questioned Nas' relevancy as a whole ... in addition to why fans still dissected hip hop music like it was anatomy class.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Honored with His Own Day in Atlanta
Lil Baby is officially a hometown hero after getting his own day in his birthplace. The 4PF rap boss received a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council on Sunday, forever cementing November 13 as "Lil Baby Day" in the ATL, and thanked the fans with a pair of prayer emojis on Instagram.
TMZ.com
Swedish House Mafia Stops Norwegian Show
Swedish House Mafia is looking out for their fans ... because their show came to a grinding halt due to issues with fans passing out. TMZ obtained this video of SHM's final show of their worldwide tour, which they had to pause twice due to issues with crowd safety. The...
TMZ.com
Man Who Inspired Steven Spielberg Film 'The Terminal' Dead
The man whose bizarre life inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" has died. Iranian-born Mehran Karimi Nasseri reportedly passed away Saturday after suffering a heart attack in Terminal 2F at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Nasseria had lived in the airport for 18 years -- from 1988 to 2006 -- after losing his travel documents while trying to fly to England. As a result, he was barred from taking a flight and entering France, leaving him in legal limbo at the airport. Later on, he apparently lived there by choice.
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton Throws Glitzy Party On Santa Monica Pier
Paris Hilton turned the Santa Monica Pier into the biggest party in Tinseltown Friday night ... boogying down and DJ'ing on stage in front of thousands of fans. The reality star/entrepreneur rented out the entire Pier to celebrate last year's launch of her company, 11:11 Media. The bash was Paris through and through -- lotsa glitz and glam!!
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Died Without a Will
Aaron Carter died without a will ... so now the State of California will decide who inherits his estate. Family sources tell TMZ ... Aaron was advised by his attorney to make a will, especially because he had a child who depended on him. We're told with all the drama...
TMZ.com
'Black Panther' Sequel Leaves Fans Divided Over T'Challa Sendoff, Segue
The new 'Black Panther' is mostly being hailed as a triumph/a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman -- but there are still some who aren't happy with how the page was turned. Indeed ... the #RecastTChalla crowd is out in full force right now on Twitter -- this after 'Wakanda Forever' hit theaters this weekend -- and they're voicing their ongoing grievances about Marvel/Disney choosing not to find a new lead hero in the wake of CB's real-life death.
TMZ.com
Quavo Posts Tribute to Late Nephew, Takeoff
Quavo is publicly addressing Takeoff's death, and he did with a lengthy remembrance that highlights their storied life together. The rapper took to Instagram to post a tribute to his nephew and partner-in-rhyme ... starting out by recapping their childhood and noting how difficult his passing is since Takeoff had always been right by his side in virtually everything.
TMZ.com
Mema, Grandma from 'Hollywood Hillbillies' Dead at 76
Dolores Hughes, known affectionately as Mema, the unlikely/likely breakout star of the hit show, "Hollywood Hillbillies," has died ... TMZ has learned. The exuberant grandma on the reality show died of heart failure at a hospital in Grayson, Georgia last Wednesday, according to her manager, David Weintraub. "Hollywood Hillbillies," the...
