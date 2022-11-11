Read full article on original website
Related
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake
TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - TSMC's (2330.TW), Taiwan-listed shares opened up more than 4% on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) said it had bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the Taiwanese semiconductor maker.
G20 summit 2022 live: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address world leaders as crucial summit begins
World leaders meet in Bali with a packed agenda of events, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to overshadow the summit.
Comments / 0