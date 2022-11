InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Statistics for 2022: Pérez went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 32 games (all starts). He threw 196 1/3 innings, giving up 178 hits, 70 runs (63 earned), 11 home runs and 69 walks. He struck out 169. Opponents hit .241 against him and he had a 1.26 WHIP.

9 HOURS AGO