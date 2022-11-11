ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Man Utd survive Villa scare to reach League Cup last 16

By Lindsey Parnaby
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuW8C_0j6fqrEr00
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scores against Aston Villa /AFP

Bruno Fernandes sent Manchester United into the League Cup last 16 as the Portugal midfielder punished a howler from Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen in Thursday's 4-2 win.

Erik ten Hag's side were in danger of losing to Villa for the second time in a week after trailing twice in the third round tie at Old Trafford.

Beaten 3-1 by Villa in the Premier League last weekend, United fell behind to Ollie Watkins' second half opener.

Anthony Martial equalised but Diogo Dalot's own goal restored Villa's lead in their second match under new boss Unai Emery.

Marcus Rashford hit United's second equaliser and Fernandes put them ahead after Olsen's woeful pass went astray before Scott McTominay wrapped up the victory in stoppage-time.

Ten Hag had said he wanted a "reaction" after branding United's limp loss at Villa Park as "not acceptable".

The United manager got his wish, but not before a scare from Emery's team, who have played with more verve since the Spaniard arrived from Villarreal to replace the sacked Steven Gerrard.

"Happy with that resilience. That's what we need and have to show every game. I was so disappointed and mad on Sunday because we didn't fight," Ten Hag said.

"Our two halves are never the same. Tonight we controlled the game in the first half by good pressing but then did the wrong things, so we missed a lot of opportunities.

"At half time we said keep the pressing but be more direct. I'm proud of the team we could do that. We are in the right direction but still a long way to go."

The League Cup remains United's last domestic trophy triumph in 2017 and Ten Hag would relish the chance to end that drought later this year.

He will have to wait until after the World Cup for United's next League Cup tie against Burnley, with the last 16 scheduled for just days after the final in Qatar.

Holders Liverpool have been handed a trip to Manchester City in a high-profile last 16 clash, but both teams are likely to feature youthful line-ups to allow their players extra rest after the World Cup.

Martin Dubravka was making his United debut and the former Newcastle keeper was almost embarrassed as Douglas Luiz's inswinging corner arrowed towards the near post, where McTominay headed off the line to spare the Slovak's blushes.

- United hit back -

That near-miss was the highlight of a scrappy first half as each teams surrendered possession more than 60 times.

The entertainment level rose dramatically after half-time.

Villa took the lead in the 48th minute when Jacob Ramsey's pass caught United in a failed attempt to play offside.

Watkins sprinted in behind Harry Maguire and Dalot before clipping a deft finish over Dubravka.

United produced the perfect response with an equaliser 60 seconds later.

Picked out by Dalot's pass, Fernandes got behind the flat-footed Villa defence and squared for Martial, who had the simple task of tapping in his fourth goal this season.

Villa went back in front after 61 minutes when former United defender Ashley Young crossed to the far post, where Dalot stuck out a boot to deflect Leon Bailey's header into his own net.

On the day his place in England's World Cup squad was confirmed after his renaissance this term, Rashford bagged the 67th minute equaliser.

Rashford started the move with a header towards Christian Eriksen in the Villa area.

When the ball rolled back to him, Rashford showed a deft touch to evaded Tyrone Mings' lunge and then displayed his strength by holding off Calum Chambers before ramming his close-range finish past Olsen.

United had all the momentum by that point and Fernandes completed their comeback in the 79th minute.

Olsen's horrendous pass went straight to Alejandro Garnacho and he set up Fernandes for a powerful strike that deflected in off Mings.

In stoppage-time, McTominay volleyed home from a pin-point cross by eye-catching substitute Garnacho.

smg/pb

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
SkySports

Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United: George Baldock sends Blades top of the Championship

Sheffield United moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. A 64th-minute goal from George Baldock was enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Cardiff dominated much of the first half after a ponderous first 20 minutes, with the Bluebirds'...
ESPN

Brentford stun Man City with last-gasp Ivan Toney winner

A brace from striker Ivan Toney gave Brentford a shock 2-1 win win over Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, ending City's 16-game winning streak at home. Toney, who wasn't selected in England's World Cup squad this week, opened the scoring for Brentford in the 16th minute of the match when he flicked home from Ben Mee's header.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
BBC

Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: 'Cruel' defeat is tough to take - Marco Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva says his side "deserved more" after Alejandro Garnacho scored a 93rd-minute winner during their "cruel" 2-1 defeat by Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app. Available to UK...
SB Nation

Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month for October

It is now official: Newcastle members have swept the field and won all awards handed by the Premier League for the month of October after Eddie Howe got named Manager of the Month earlier this week. Howe follows Miguel Almirón snatching the awards for Player of the Month and Goal...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford

Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
CBS Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
AFP

Fans, trophy and teams arrive in Qatar for World Cup countdown

One week from kickoff, the World Cup trophy returned to Qatar on Sunday, teams and fans started arriving and safety barriers went up across Doha ahead of one of the most controversial football tournaments ever. The trophy which will be presented to the winning team on December 18 returned from a world tour in time for next Sunday's opening game when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador.
NBC Sports

Danny Ings double drives Aston Villa to win at Brighton

Aston Villa is living up to expectations now, as new boss Unai Emery oversaw an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday. Brighton went ahead in the first minute through Alexis Mac Allister, but Danny Ings scored a pair of goals to deliver Villa three more points on the table.
CBS Sports

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Arsenal 11-1-1; Wolverhampton 2-8-4 Wolverhampton lost both of their matches to Arsenal last season on scores of 0-1 and 1-2, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Arsenal will be strutting in after a win while Wolves will be stumbling in from a loss.
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy