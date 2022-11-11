ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ex-Playboy model Kelsey Turner takes plea deal in murder of child psychiatrist

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2armoj_0j6fqgm600

An ex-Playboy model accused of killing a 71-year-old California child psychiatrist agreed to a plea deal in his death Wednesday, according to reports.

Kelsey Turner, who reportedly posed in Playboy Italia and Maxim, could face up to 25 years after she accepted an Alford plea where she doesn’t admit guilt in the slaying of Dr. Thomas Burchard, but would accept the punishment handed down by the court, Law and Crime reported.

Burchard was found dead in the trunk of a Mercedes in Las Vegas in March 2019 after he was brutally beaten to death, cops said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mxSI_0j6fqgm600
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner agreed to a plea deal in the murder of Dr. Thomas Burchard.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0Lbi_0j6fqgm600
Burchard was killed with a baseball bat.
Family handout

Turner was in a relationship with Buchard, who gave her thousands of dollars so she could pay rent toward her home in Salinas and then Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Burchard traveled to Las Vegas in March 2019 to check in with Turner before his death, where he was beaten with a baseball bat.

Turner’s ex-boyfriend Joe Kennison and Diana Pena have also pleaded guilty in connection to the doctor’s death, the newspaper reported. The trio lived together in the Las Vegas apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DX9Wc_0j6fqgm600
Turner posed for Playboy and Maxim.
Kelsey Turner

The car where Burchard’s body was found was linked to Turner, and she was eventually taken into custody by federal agents in California weeks after Burchard was found.

Her sentencing, where she could face as little as 10 years, will take place in January, Law and Crime reported.

Her next court appearance is reportedly Nov. 15.

Comments / 0

 

New York Post

New York Post

