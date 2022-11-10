Read full article on original website
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, according to a statement from the hospital where he is getting treatment.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, takes the stand in Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles on Monday.
New York judge appoints retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Organization
A New York judge appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to serve as monitor over the Trump Organization after both the New York attorney general's office and former President Donald Trump nominated her for the position.
What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program
Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they'll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program Thursday, declaring it illegal.
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker says Trump 'hurt the party's chances' in midterm elections
Charlie Baker, the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, said former President Donald Trump's influence hurt their party in this year's midterm elections as voters demonstrated they "aren't interested in extremism."
Study finds 'huge' increase in children going to the emergency room with suicidal thoughts
There has been a steady increase in the number of children who are seen in emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts, according to a new study -- and the increase started even before the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought record high demand for psychological services for children.
Kari Lake's path to victory continues to narrow
Republican Kari Lake chances to overtake Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona gubernatorial race continues to narrow.
John king: What Hobbs' win in Arizona means for Democrats
CNN is projecting Democrat Katie Hobbs will defeat Republican Kari Lake to win the Arizona governors race. CNN's John King looks at why Hobbs won and what it means for Democrats in a state that is turning more purple.
Hear Arizona election official shut down Blake Masters's allegation of ballot mixing
Bill Gates, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, explains how votes are being counted and shuts down allegations from Blake Masters and the RNC that ballots in Maricopa County were mixed up.
What lessons does America's most popular governor think the GOP should be learning from the midterms?
Outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker joins Jake Tapper for an exclusive interview. The Lead with Jake Tapper begins today at 4p.
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Opinion: The three phone calls Herschel Walker needs to make
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan writes that if Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker wants to win his December runoff, he needs to place three important calls immediately.
Outgoing GOP governor: Here's what Republicans should learn from midterms
Outgoing Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker talks with CNN's Jake Tapper about former President Donald Trump's impact on Republicans in the 2022 midterm election.
