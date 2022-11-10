Read full article on original website
Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset
No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
Emily Blunt Is Reminding Everyone Christopher Meloni Isn't The Only TV Zaddy Out There
As Christopher Meloni revels in his Zaddy phase, Emily Blunt makes note of another person who holds that title.
theplaylist.net
‘The English’ Review: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Are Mesmerizing In A Gripping Western
It is safe to say that Westerns are having another moment on TV and in film. From the expanding “Yellowstone” universe to “The Power of the Dog,” there is renewed interest in this classic genre. Not that the wild west has ever truly gone away, but the range of stories being told reveals the breadth of the open range. Enter British writer-director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman,” “Black Earth Rising”) with a thrilling six-part limited series, “The English,” starring Emily Blunt as aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer playing a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp.
disneydining.com
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
Emily Blunt and James Corden can’t lead ‘The English’ and ‘Mammals’ out of the woods
CNN — It’s a streaming jungle out there, which might explain why Amazon offers up a couple of odd series featuring the stars of “Into the Woods” this weekend: “Mammals,” in which James Corden prepares for life beyond latenight, and “The English,” with Emily Blunt, which gives a lot of prestige British actors the chance to play cowboy.
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
Emily Blunt Reacts to ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Quiet Place 3’ Rumors (Exclusive)
Actress Emily Blunt isn’t exactly saying “no” to joining the MCU alongside husband John Krasinski! In fact, she loves all the fanart calling for them to play the Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke Emily, who addressed the “Fantastic Four” rumors, as well as...
Collider
Every Collaboration Between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Ranked
Tim Burton has delighted audiences for decades, incorporating his unique horror sensibilities into movies that still remain family-friendly. While his films usually still feature some scary scenes, they remain accessible for children and make for great movies to be shared between kids and their parents. Burton's self-identification as an outsider has also made him relatable to generations of people who feel slightly different from what society expects of them.
New Video Released Of Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones And All’ Milan Premiere Red Carpet Shutdown – Watch
New video has emerged of the overly enthusiastic crowd that gathered for the red carpet at the premiere in Milan, Italy of Timothée Chalamet’s new film, Bones and All. Police fears about controlling the large crowd caused authorities to shut down the red carpet at the event. Chalamet fans showed up in force at the Milan’s Space Cinema Odeon on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the 26-year-old heartthrob. Luca Guadagnino’s film stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibalistic lovers on a road trip in 1980s America. Bones And All also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevign, as well as Michael...
Daniel Craig unleashes his inner disco diva in Taika Waititi-directed vodka commercial
Since ending his 15-year run as James Bond, Daniel Craig has been brushing up his fancy footwork, which he enthusiastically showcases in a new vodka commercial directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.
theplaylist.net
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
‘Empire of Light’ Trailer: Olivia Colman Stars in Sam Mendes’ Ode to Movie Theaters
Oscar season isn’t complete without a good old-fashioned movie about the magic of movies. Searchlight Pictures has released the full trailer for “Empire of Light,” Sam Mendes’ upcoming movie theater romance. Set in the 1980s, “Empire of Light” focuses on middle-aged Hilary Small (Olivia Colman), an employee of “The Empire,” a cinema in a coastal English town with a history of mental illness and a dependency on lithium. Depressed and lonely, Hilary forms an unexpected romance with Stephen (Micheal Ward), a young Black man who begins working at the theater after getting rejected from graduate school. The romance broadens the previously...
hotnewhiphop.com
Margot Robbie “Pirates” Movie No Longer Happening At Disney, Actress Says
The blonde beauty spoke with “Vanity Fair” about any of her recent career endeavours. It’s been a big year for Margot Robbie. Not only has the Australian actress appeared in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, but she is also due to star alongside Brad Pitt in the forthcoming Babylon film. Aside from that, the 32-year-old has also been hard at work on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and for years, the rumour has been that she’s due to appear in an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean project from Disney.
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
Margot Robbie says her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' spinoff isn't happening
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie said a more female-led "Pirates of the Caribbean" spinoff in which she was set to star has been canceled because Disney didn't want to move forward with it.
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser for its Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Sunday. The western will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, ancestors of formidable Montana cattle rancher John Dutton, played on Yellowstone by Kevin Costner. Set to premiere on Dec. 19,...
