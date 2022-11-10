ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sickofinflation
3d ago

Biden knew this but enough people believed his lies. Notice how he no longer talks about it. And before anyone jumps down my throat, I also have student loans which are my responsibility to pay them.

Fly The Flag
3d ago

And coincidentally it happens a day after the election. Wonder how many young people based their vote on Biden’s empty promise?

Gregory Seifer
3d ago

Here is a lesson for all the kiddy’s out there. Base your vote on what the party has done, not on what they say they are going to do.

