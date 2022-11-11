ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Waive Jake Tonges; Matt Adams Nearing Return

By Jonnie Nonnie
On Tap Sports Net
 4 days ago

The Bears are making room on the roster as Matt Adams has been designated to return from IR.

The Chicago Bears made a pair of roster moves ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Detroit Lions . On Wednesday, the team designated linebacker Matt Adams to return from IR. Then on Thursday, the Bears waived tight end Jake Tonges.

Matt Adams suffered a calf injury in Week 5 that resulted in a stint on injured reserve. Prior to the injury, Adams recorded seven tackles in three games while primarily serving in a special teams role. The soon-to-be 27-year-old's required four-game absence has passed, which makes his return possible for Sunday's contest.

Jake Tonges has only suited up in three games for the Chicago Bears this season. In those contests, he has only been targeted once and has zero receptions. His last action came in Week 4 against the New York Giants. If Tonges clears waivers, he seems likely to join the practice squad.

