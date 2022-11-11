This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chad Curry never set out to be a hero, although in his 10-year career as a New Haven police officer, this past Oct.7 — the day Curry took two bullets and still managed to chase and help capture the stolen car suspect who allegedly shot him — was by no means the first time he has been celebrated for heroic acts.

