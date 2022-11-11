Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery in New Haven
A liquor store clerk is recovering after he was shot during an apparent robbery in New Haven on Saturday. Officers received a call about someone shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the store clerk who had...
NBC Connecticut
Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody
A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody. Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No...
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say.
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting
A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
Eyewitness News
Suspect in custody after knocking on doors with knife
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2:30pm, security at 376 Washington Avenue reported to police that a tenant was inside the building and knocking on doors with a knife. The Bridgeport Police along with AMR were dispatched to the scene while residents secured in their apartments. At that time, the...
Eyewitness News
Suspect intentionally strikes unmarked police car as he attempts to flee
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - West Haven Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle with a misuse plate at the Citgo Gas Station on Elm Street. As officers attempted to confront the vehicle, the operator attempted to flee and intentionally struck an unmarked police vehicle, then reversed into a dumpster.
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
Eyewitness News
Man accused of leading crew that smashed stores across the state to steal ATMs
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces more than 40 charges in connection with a damage-riddled spree of ATM thefts across the state. Police in Old Saybrook said on Friday that they arrested Jose Malave, 34, of New Britain. Malave was charged with conspiracy to to commit third-degree burglary...
Eyewitness News
Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
Police Investigate Report Of Suspects Attempting To Steal Used Cooking Oil In Darien
Police in Fairfield County responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal used cooking oil. An officer responded to 4 Ledge Road in Darien at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report about the attempted theft, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
milfordmirror.com
Four larceny suspects arrested at Milford car dealership Wednesday, police say
MILFORD — Four men were arrested on larceny charges at the same local car dealership Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police said at least three of the men knew each other. Milford officers were called to Dash Cars, a used car dealership at 750 Bridgeport Ave., around 1 p.m....
Eyewitness News
Man’s death not considered suspicious after body found in Glastonbury open space
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who was reported missing was found dead in an open space area in Glastonbury. Glastonbury police said they were looking for Howard Wilmes on Saturday. He was reported missing earlier in the day by police in East Hartford. A Silver Alert was issued by...
UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Killer Remains At Large
UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed. Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m. Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city...
Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the public about a financial telephone scam. Police say the callers pose as representatives of Police Departments and falsely assert criminal legal action in exchange for money. Bridgeport Police say they have been notified of multiple telephone calls regarding scammers...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut
A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
sheltonherald.com
New Haven cop shot by suspect honored as hero
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chad Curry never set out to be a hero, although in his 10-year career as a New Haven police officer, this past Oct.7 — the day Curry took two bullets and still managed to chase and help capture the stolen car suspect who allegedly shot him — was by no means the first time he has been celebrated for heroic acts.
Eyewitness News
Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
'We just want justice' | Brother of Hartford homicide victim speaks out
HARTFORD, Conn. — The brother of a recent Hartford homicide victim relived the heartbreaking moments when he learned of his brother's death with FOX61 on Saturday. 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez was shot and killed on October 27. His older brother Andrew said it's hard to wake up every day knowing Manuel is gone.
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
