ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery in New Haven

A liquor store clerk is recovering after he was shot during an apparent robbery in New Haven on Saturday. Officers received a call about someone shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the store clerk who had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody

A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody. Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting

A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect in custody after knocking on doors with knife

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2:30pm, security at 376 Washington Avenue reported to police that a tenant was inside the building and knocking on doors with a knife. The Bridgeport Police along with AMR were dispatched to the scene while residents secured in their apartments. At that time, the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the public about a financial telephone scam. Police say the callers pose as representatives of Police Departments and falsely assert criminal legal action in exchange for money. Bridgeport Police say they have been notified of multiple telephone calls regarding scammers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Haven cop shot by suspect honored as hero

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chad Curry never set out to be a hero, although in his 10-year career as a New Haven police officer, this past Oct.7 — the day Curry took two bullets and still managed to chase and help capture the stolen car suspect who allegedly shot him — was by no means the first time he has been celebrated for heroic acts.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy