MIAMI – Deputies are asking for your help to bring this woman back home. Mimose Dulcio, 39, has been missing for days. Sunday investigators were at her home near Fort Lauderdale. Her family is desperate for answers. "I can't even eat. I can't breathe. I can't sleep. I talk to her every day at least three, four times a day. I see her at work. I go to her desk. So it's hard to not have her presence here." Her younger sister, Seminta Dulcio, says she hasn't spoken to Mimose since Thursday night. Seminta called Mimose a few times and...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO