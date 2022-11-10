Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Family Pleads for Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in SW Miami-Dade
The family of a man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month is pleading for help to find the driver involved. Sean Wood Jr., 35 was struck by a pickup truck as he crossed the street near Southwest 280th Street and 142nd Court just before midnight on Nov. 6, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
Click10.com
2 men injured in accidental shooting at Doral restaurant
DORAL, Fla. – Two men were injured Sunday night in an accidental shooting at a restaurant and gourmet market in Doral. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the NAHUÉN Gourmet Market at 10375 NW 41st St. Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said two men were having dinner...
Click10.com
Broward judge rebukes suspect’s mom after she tries to ‘blame the victims’ of fatal crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday was an incredibly emotional day for Carlos Hunter, Sr., as he appeared in Broward County court Monday to testify against the man police say is responsible for the loss of his 11-year-old son and both of his legs. Hunter and his son Carlos, Jr....
WSVN-TV
Family seeks the public’s help in finding hit-and-run suspect who killed 35-year-old man
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family gave an emotional plea to the public for help in finding the person who struck and killed 35-year-old Sean Wood. “This is a traumatic loss for our family and friends because he was truly loved and he didn’t deserve to be killed in this manner by a driver with no remorse for human life,” said Trevis Taylor, Wood’s uncle.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist critical after crashing into car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after he collided with a car in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in...
Broward woman vanishes from home; relatives, police seek answers
MIAMI – Deputies are asking for your help to bring this woman back home. Mimose Dulcio, 39, has been missing for days. Sunday investigators were at her home near Fort Lauderdale. Her family is desperate for answers. "I can't even eat. I can't breathe. I can't sleep. I talk to her every day at least three, four times a day. I see her at work. I go to her desk. So it's hard to not have her presence here." Her younger sister, Seminta Dulcio, says she hasn't spoken to Mimose since Thursday night. Seminta called Mimose a few times and...
WSVN-TV
Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ stolen Bentley found at Hialeah Gardens gas station; man arrested
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey car that was stolen from the driveway of sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ Miami Beach home has been recovered, and police confirmed they have made an arrest in the case. 7News cameras on Monday captured Rosenhaus as he walked toward his white Bentley...
WSVN-TV
Young child found wandering North Miami Beach reunited with family, police investigating
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach in the early morning hours has been reunited with his family, and now police have opened an investigation. The child was found shoe-less near Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street around 1:30 a.m., Friday.
Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon. We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
WSVN-TV
Police: 10-year-old son of Miami-Dade Corrections officer fatally shot at NE Miami-Dade apartment
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 10-year-old son of a Miami-Dade Corrections officer has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the Horizons West complex, located in the...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Tri-Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Park. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the CSX tracks in the area of Powerline Road and Prospect Road, near Commercial Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Balbuena was reported missing from the Little Havana neighborhood on Saturday. Balbuena stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds,...
NBC Miami
Security Guard Shoots Man During Altercation at Overtown Transit: Police
A security guard shot and critically injured a patron during an altercation Friday at the Overtown Transit station, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 1st Court and 7th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police. The security guard, who was on duty, fired his gun during the altercation,...
WSVN-TV
Metrorail security guard shoots rider following fight at Overtown station, 1 hospitalized
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot by a security guard at the Overtown Metrorail station, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the rider and security guard got into an altercation inside the station, located at 701 NW First Court, just before 1 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported
MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens; no reported injuries
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home in Hialeah Gardens went up in flames. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road, at around 5:40 a.m., Saturday. When crews arrived, officials said, they found the trailer engulfed in...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Find Teenager Who Went Missing With Infant Child
Miami Police said they have found a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
NBC Miami
Family Located After Child Found Wandering Alone on North Miami Beach Roadway
Police have located the family of a young child found wandering alone on a North Miami Beach roadway early Friday morning. Officers found the boy in the middle of Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street, just before 1:30 a.m. The child is non-verbal and was unable to give any information...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens mobile home went up in flames. On Saturday morning, officials said when they arrived at the trailer it was already up in flames. “Trailer homes tend to become fully engulfed pretty quickly,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Chavers. “They burn...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami police find teen, infant missing from Brickell
(WSVN) - An infant boy and his teenage mother have been found and have returned home safely. The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit were asking for the public’s help in locating the teenager and her baby. Yailin Denni Vargas, 17, and her 5-month-old boy were last...
