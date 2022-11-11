Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Car Slams Through Peru Chiropractic Office
Amazingly nobody was hurt after a car drove through the front side of a chiropractor's office in Peru. Police and firefighters were called at around 10 o'clock Monday morning to the report of a car inside a business in the 1100 block of Peoria Street. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King says the driver of the car was leaving an appointment at the business when he backed into a power pole. He then "freaked out" and hit the gas, slamming into the business. The driver and everyone inside the chiropractic office escaped injury.
starvedrock.media
Obee's Sub Shoppe Going Out Of Business
Calling it a very difficult decision, folks with Obee's Sub Shoppe will close its doors for the last time December 23rd. A Facebook post on Obee's page says “the last few years have been very trying on myself, my family and my staff.” The message goes on to say rampant food prices, high energy costs have led to the decision to close.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
starvedrock.media
Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday
State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
25newsnow.com
Cleaning up efforts underway to improve water quality
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are visiting Laura Bradley Park, you may notice more parts of the creek will appear cleaner thanks to a handful of volunteers. Saturday morning, several volunteers took to the park to clean up roughly a mile and a half of the Dry Run Creek which flows into Kickapoo Creek.
starvedrock.media
Ohio Woman Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Fentanyl
Dealing a deadly drug has a Bureau County woman headed to prison. Last week, 36-year-old Eva Hopson of Ohio pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl. She was given 5 years in prison. Hopson had a prior drug dealing conviction in Bureau County in 2013 which she was given 5 years probation for.
wjol.com
Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today
The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Chief Announces Retirement Plans
A little more than a year after being appointed, Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka has announced plans to retire. Pyszka says November 26th will be his last day. Despite only being chief of police in Peru since late last August, Pyszka has put in 32 years in law enforcement. He says the decision to retire “is probably the hardest thing I have had to do in my career”.
starvedrock.media
Accumulating Snow Expected To Arrive Tuesday Morning
Roads could get a little messy within the next 24 hours. Snow is on track to move into Starved Rock Country early Tuesday morning. Light accumulations are expected to start in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties in the area of 2 to 4 o'clock Tuesday morning. Snow showers will continue thru Tuesday and into Wednesday.
959theriver.com
Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement
It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
WSPY NEWS
Aurora wan wanted in Kendall County picked up in Mississippi after tip
An Aurora man wanted in Kendall County was picked up by police in Hinds County, Mississippi on Thursday. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it had shared information on 22-year-old Zachary Green on social media last week. As a result, someone provided information to the sheriff's office on where to find Green, who was arrested.
starvedrock.media
Change Of Lawyers In Bureau County Murder Case
For the second time since being charged, a Princeton murder defendant has changed lawyers. The public defender's office in Bureau County is again defending 21-year-old Davijion Robinson of Kewanee. His private counsel, Maureen Williams who was just hired in June, has withdrawn from the case. Despite the change is representation, Robinson's trial date is still set for February.
25newsnow.com
Detailed account of Bloomington stabbing released in arrest statement
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A suspect with a history of drug use, a girlfriend left with over a dozen stab wounds, and a verbal intent to kill. These details and more are part of a new report describing what happened during a stabbing incident Thursday night in Bloomington. Bloomington...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
WSPY NEWS
Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
Discover Peoria pop-up shop opens for holiday season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just in time for the holiday season, Discover Peoria is opening its seasonal pop-up shop. The pop-up shop is located at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. It offers a large variety of products from local small businesses and vendors under one roof. Items range from clothing to sweet treats, handcrafted goods, […]
