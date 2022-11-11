It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”

JOLIET, IL