Farmerville police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 2:30 PM, Farmerville Police were dispatched to West Boundary Street in Farmerville, La. in reference to a possible shooting. According to authorities, 22-year-old Kelvin Dawayne Walker Jr. was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspect reckless driver arrested on warrants
In investigating a possible reckless driver, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office took a man and a juvenile into custody on various charges. The Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday afternoon of a reckless driver in a gold van on Interstate 20 coming from Ouachita Parish. A vehicle matching the description was spotted by Deputy D Johnston around mile marker 61.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for drugs, stolen gun
A traffic stop by Ruston Police Wednesday ended with the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapon charges. Anterrious Reed of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 Wednesday night for equipment violations. When an officer approached the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected, and a clear bag of suspected marijuana was seen on the passenger seat.
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?
Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.
Lowe’s Home Improvement worker arrested after stealing nearly $11K in fraud refunds
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 1, 2022, to November 9, 2022, Monroe Police discovered that 22-year-old Daphnee Walters allegedly stole $10,900 from Lowe’s Home Improvement by making fraudulent refunds. According to police, a manager at the store advised authorities that Walters admitted to the theft. […]
KNOE TV8
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
Monroe man arrested after high-speed chase; allegedly almost strikes child and authorities with vehicle
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a gray Honda Accord fail to signal prior to turning southbound on Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La. Authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests at GSU gun related
Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Citizen tips lead to vehicle burglary arrest
A Downsville man is in custody in connection with crimes in the Point community in Union Parish. In September, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions began investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts from vehicles parked at Lake Drain and Bluff Landing boat ramps near Downsville. Fishing equipment, tools, clothing, and other items were taken from vehicles while parked at boat ramps. In several instances, vehicles sustained broken windows and in one instance, a tire was stolen from the vehicle.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
fgazette.com
Downsville man arrested for numerous vehicle burglaries and thefts
In September, the Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office began investigating numerous vehicle burglaries and thefts from vehicles that were parked at Lake Drain boat ramp and Bluff Landing in the Point community. Fishing equipment, tools, clothing, tires and other miscellaneous items were taken during these burglaries and thefts. With...
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
fgazette.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announces 12 October drug arrests
The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office announced that 12 drug arrests were made during the month of October in the parish. UPSO is combating drug abuse and distribution in the parish and publishing the names of those arrested is one additional way to try and rid the parish of drug dealers and protect the youth and other citizens of the parish. Sheriff Dusty Gates said “The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office will continue to work diligently to combat the ongoing drug issues in our parish.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrests
Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a Ruston police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle. Officer D. Smith spotted a vehicle parked at a location known for drug transactions. The occupants acted suspiciously when the officer questioned them. A record check of Jerry Wayne Melton, 28, of Ruston indicated he...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman booked for burglarizing home
A woman was arrested for burglary Friday night after a brief investigation by Ruston police. Officers responded to an Ellis Avenue residence regarding a burglary Friday night. The victim stated he left his residence for a few hours and when he returned, the front door was open and his television was missing.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students arrested after fight
Two Grambling State University students were arrested Friday night after they reportedly were involved in a physical altercation with one another. GSU Police received a tip through their G-Safe phone app reporting a disturbance in a room in Wheatley Hall. Officers responded to the dorm room and learned Cayden Beverly, 18, and Keiara Brown, 19, both of Franklin, had been engaged in a fight. The two stated they had been in a relationship for two years.
KNOE TV8
Protect yourself with the BBB scam tracker
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau partnered with Amazon and Capital One to create a new and improved scam tracker. Jo Ann Deal of the Northeast Louisiana BBB introduced the scanner on good morning ArkLaMiss ahead of the holiday season. The tracker is a section of the BBB website that shows all the scams reported in a certain zip code.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested at local restaurant
Ruston Police arrested two people at the Dawg House Sports Grill on North Homer St. Thursday evening in connection with the theft of a purse and failure to pay for a meal. When officers arrived, the manager stated two security guards were following a woman who took a purse belonging to another customer. Officers caught up with the woman Tellena Moreno, 38, of Ruston, and took her into custody.
