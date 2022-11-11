HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders were booed off their home field Sunday after their 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas first-year coach Josh McDaniels has come under strong media and fan criticism for the 2-7 start. But the voice that truly counts, the one belonging to owner Mark Davis, said Monday he believes in McDaniels’ plan for turning the Raiders into a winner. “We did an exhaustive search, and that’s who we decided to hire,” Davis said. “We’re building an organization. We’re building a team. We’re building it for the future. Rome wasn’t built in a day.” With Davis’ backing that McDaniels’ job is safe, that doesn’t mean major changes aren’t coming.

