The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
The Chargers, on average, allow their opponents to rush for 147.2 yards per game, ranking them fourth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers are ranked 15th and average 118 yards per game on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey's emergence and Elijah Mitchell's return, the 49ers should look to dominate the Chargers with their rush attack. If the Chargers load the box to stop the run, head coach Kyle Shanahan must be creative to successfully move the ball on the ground. Look for wide receiver Deebo Samuel as another bonus in the 49ers' rushing attack. Run the ball successfully, and win the game.
SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders were booed off their home field Sunday after their 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas first-year coach Josh McDaniels has come under strong media and fan criticism for the 2-7 start. But the voice that truly counts, the one belonging to owner Mark Davis, said Monday he believes in McDaniels’ plan for turning the Raiders into a winner. “We did an exhaustive search, and that’s who we decided to hire,” Davis said. “We’re building an organization. We’re building a team. We’re building it for the future. Rome wasn’t built in a day.” With Davis’ backing that McDaniels’ job is safe, that doesn’t mean major changes aren’t coming.
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
Of all the weeks the 49ers could face the Chargers, this is the ideal one.
The Los Angeles Chargers head north on the 5 Freeway to Santa Clara County to face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-49ers prediction and pick. The Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 last weekend. Justin...
Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.
The 49ers activated Week 1 starting running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve to be available to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. In addition to Mitchell and Al-Shaair, the 49ers on Saturday activated offensive tackle Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Jordan Willis. All...
San Francisco 49ers' stars Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were in attendance at Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
The sweepstakes for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. should be coming to an end in the next few weeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing league sources, that Beckham Jr. wants to narrow his prospective teams in the near future and sign with a team by the end of November.
