Jackson, MS

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

By Garrett Busby, Anthony Warren
WLBT
 3 days ago
Claireluvstotravel
3d ago

This could be the straw that breaks the 🐫 back. It has to be frustrating and exhausting to relive this water crisis repeatedly. This may be the issue that forces Coach Prime to consider greener pastures. I couldn't blame him. Wherever he settles I'll still follow him.

Fontaine
3d ago

Thanks to your Governor and Mayor Coach Prime is going to leave JSU. You can tell in his voice he's tired of the bs. He want to stay but dealing with these 2 clowns looks like they're forcing him to leave. I feel bad for the Citizens of Jackson and not economic impact he brought with him. Sadly it seems like y'all Governor and Mayor doesn't care.

Clementine Coney
2d ago

What do you mean, Here we go again ?It's very sad that a person from the outside has to ask for something from supposed to be leaders in Mississippi. Jackson should and would have been fixed if more white folk lived there. It's disgusting that the elected Governor bragged about not being in Jackson !!!

