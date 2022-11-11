‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

For anyone who thought things like this were a thing of the past, they are not. They live and breathe in the year of our lord in 2022. According to ABCNews, a man named Devin McLaurin (who sounds like a white man to us, but his race was not confirmed in this report) was arrested and charged with starting SEVEN fires at various locations around Jackson, Mississippi yesterday on election day. We refuse to believe that is a coincidence. Two of the fires were at churches and one was set on the Jackson State University campus at a baseball practice field.

JACKSON, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO