Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52

A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0

No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game Against Maryland Set for 3:30 Kickoff on ABC

The Buckeyes' final road game on the regular season schedule will take place at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday on ABC. The kickoff time for Ohio State’s game at Maryland next Saturday at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, where the Buckeyes will play their last of four regular-season road game, was posted on the Big Ten’s official website early Sunday morning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Turns in Dominant Performance By Establishing Run Game and Overwhelming the Hoosier Lines

Last week, we let Chop summarize the Northwestern game via Tweet to open the Debriefing, and it just felt right to give him the first word again this week. Ohio State returned to the friendly confines of The Horseshoe, and although the snow swirled a wee bit from time to time, the Buckeyes turned in the performance fans expected to see a week ago, running roughshod over an outmanned, overmatched Big Ten basement dweller.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kamryn Babb’s Touchdown Was “Magical,” C.J. Stroud is “Willing to Die For This Team” And Ohio State is “Hoping” To Get Several Injured Running Backs Healthy

Ohio State’s 56-14 win featured multiple plays that are sure to show up on an end-of-year highlight reel for the Buckeyes. But Kamryn Babb’s first career touchdown catch (and first reception in general) may top the list. After undergoing recoveries for four separate ACL tears since his final year of high school, the Buckeye captain finally got his moment in his fifth season as a Buckeye. Babb hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Hoosiers, his first in-game action in two years, and the moment was emotional for all parties involved.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Quartet of Top-25 Matchups, the Ongoing Struggle for the Big Ten West, and the Football Revivals of Rice and Tulane

With Ohio State kicking off at noon, let's take a look at a host of college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The myriad of noon kickoffs lately for Ohio State thankfully continue to transpire alongside underwhelming early windows for college football. Only four other ranked teams will play at the same time today, which allows fans to tune into the Buckeyes guilt-free with respect to missing any other contests. However, if there is one game worth monitoring, it would have to be the conference clash happening on the other side of the Big Ten that could go a long way towards determining which team represents the West in Indianapolis next month.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff

It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news

Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

No. 4 Ohio State Grinds Out 18-13 Win Versus No. 14 Virginia Tech in Season Opener

The last time Virginia Tech came to Columbus to wrestle in Covelli Center, they upset the home team. That didn't happen this time. Despite fielding a set of ranked combatants who came to Columbus ready to upend the No. 4 Buckeyes, the No. 14 Hokies couldn't get the job done. Ohio State won 6 of 10 bouts on the card, earning the 18-13 win via a series of close, hard-fought decisions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 56-14 Victory over Indiana

Weather conditions may have been far from perfect, but Ohio State's offense got back on track regardless. The Buckeyes throttled Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium behind five touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season with a road matchup against Maryland looming next week.
COLUMBUS, OH

