Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52
A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State names Offensive, Defensive Players of the week following win over Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State had a dominating 56-14 home win in Week 11 over Indiana. Many players contributed to the big win, but coaches had specific reasons for the offensive and defensive player of the game. Graduate senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb was named offensive player of the game after...
Eleven Warriors
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game Against Maryland Set for 3:30 Kickoff on ABC
The Buckeyes' final road game on the regular season schedule will take place at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday on ABC. The kickoff time for Ohio State’s game at Maryland next Saturday at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, where the Buckeyes will play their last of four regular-season road game, was posted on the Big Ten’s official website early Sunday morning.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Left with Lasting Impression of Ohio State Following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 Victory over Indiana
In its second to last home game of the regular season, Ohio State made the most of its opportunity to impress recruits during its 56-14 victory over Indiana Saturday. Several highly-touted prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes were in attendance and enjoyed their experience at Ohio Stadium, winter flurries and all.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Turns in Dominant Performance By Establishing Run Game and Overwhelming the Hoosier Lines
Last week, we let Chop summarize the Northwestern game via Tweet to open the Debriefing, and it just felt right to give him the first word again this week. Ohio State returned to the friendly confines of The Horseshoe, and although the snow swirled a wee bit from time to time, the Buckeyes turned in the performance fans expected to see a week ago, running roughshod over an outmanned, overmatched Big Ten basement dweller.
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb’s Touchdown Was “Magical,” C.J. Stroud is “Willing to Die For This Team” And Ohio State is “Hoping” To Get Several Injured Running Backs Healthy
Ohio State’s 56-14 win featured multiple plays that are sure to show up on an end-of-year highlight reel for the Buckeyes. But Kamryn Babb’s first career touchdown catch (and first reception in general) may top the list. After undergoing recoveries for four separate ACL tears since his final year of high school, the Buckeye captain finally got his moment in his fifth season as a Buckeye. Babb hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Hoosiers, his first in-game action in two years, and the moment was emotional for all parties involved.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Eleven Warriors
A Quartet of Top-25 Matchups, the Ongoing Struggle for the Big Ten West, and the Football Revivals of Rice and Tulane
With Ohio State kicking off at noon, let's take a look at a host of college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The myriad of noon kickoffs lately for Ohio State thankfully continue to transpire alongside underwhelming early windows for college football. Only four other ranked teams will play at the same time today, which allows fans to tune into the Buckeyes guilt-free with respect to missing any other contests. However, if there is one game worth monitoring, it would have to be the conference clash happening on the other side of the Big Ten that could go a long way towards determining which team represents the West in Indianapolis next month.
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Records Ohio State's First Blocked Punt Since the 2019 Season
In addition to a loaded box score – which includes eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup midway through the third quarter – against Indiana, Ransom also blocked a punt that set up an Ohio State touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Cade Stover.
saturdaytradition.com
Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff
It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State's Penultimate Home Game Against Indiana
Ohio State has reached the fourth quarter of its regular season, and the Buckeyes' goals of beating Michigan, winning a Big Ten title and winning a national championship are all intact. To achieve those goals, Ryan Day understands his team needs to play its best football in November. While that...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Eleven Warriors
No. 4 Ohio State Grinds Out 18-13 Win Versus No. 14 Virginia Tech in Season Opener
The last time Virginia Tech came to Columbus to wrestle in Covelli Center, they upset the home team. That didn't happen this time. Despite fielding a set of ranked combatants who came to Columbus ready to upend the No. 4 Buckeyes, the No. 14 Hokies couldn't get the job done. Ohio State won 6 of 10 bouts on the card, earning the 18-13 win via a series of close, hard-fought decisions.
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 56-14 Victory over Indiana
Weather conditions may have been far from perfect, but Ohio State's offense got back on track regardless. The Buckeyes throttled Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium behind five touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season with a road matchup against Maryland looming next week.
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread at Maryland? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Only once in Ohio State football’s series with Maryland have the Buckeyes failed to win by at least three touchdowns. That one instance, though, has some relevance this week. The Buckeyes opened as 27-point favorites for Saturday’s game in College Park, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. It is OSU’s first visit to Maryland since 2018.
