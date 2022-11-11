With Ohio State kicking off at noon, let's take a look at a host of college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The myriad of noon kickoffs lately for Ohio State thankfully continue to transpire alongside underwhelming early windows for college football. Only four other ranked teams will play at the same time today, which allows fans to tune into the Buckeyes guilt-free with respect to missing any other contests. However, if there is one game worth monitoring, it would have to be the conference clash happening on the other side of the Big Ten that could go a long way towards determining which team represents the West in Indianapolis next month.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO