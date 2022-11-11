Read full article on original website
Road Work Scheduled This Week
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 13th to the 19th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue to Wigwam Road in Jamestown will limit traffic to one-way. The night work is scheduled Sunday through Wednesday from 8 pm to 5 am. More tree work in the same area plus along Stockton Street to Ponderosa Drive will be done from 6:45 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.
CHP Launches Regional Crash Reduction Campaign
San Andreas, CA– The California Highway Patrol San Andreas Office will use grant funding to start a regional traffic safety campaign in Calaveras and Alpine counties to encourage safe driving behaviors and help deter dangerous driving habits. The one-year project will come to an end on September 30th, 2023.
Calaveras And Caltrans Team Up For Upcoming Free Dump Days
Arnold, CA — Caltrans is partnering with Calaveras County government to offer a series of free opportunities to dispose of certain types of trash over the coming months. It is specifically to dispose of tires (without rims), appliances, and mattresses. Items NOT accepted include household trash, hazardous waste, electronic...
Update: Trailer Fire In Columbia
Update at 8:05am: Officials have knocked down the flames of a trailer fire in the 21700 block of Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The cause is under investigation. There have been no initial reports of any injuries. The fire also reportedly spread to a second travel trailer. Mop-up continues in the area, so be prepared for continuing activity.
Calaveras County Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Angels Camp, CA – A structure fire called out last night in Calaveras County left a home heavily damaged. CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in a single-story house in the 700 block of Gardner Lane near Easy Street, between Highway 4 and Murphys Grade Road in the area of Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp. Flames were shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
San Andreas To Hold Public Safety Meeting
San Andreas, CA – Residents in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County can learn how to start their own Neighborhood Watch group. County officials are hosting a public safety meeting next week. They detailed, “It will address the issues of increasing crime and a growing transient population in San Andreas.”
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
Crime Impacts Rural Ranchers, Dairies And Farmers
Calaveras County, CA – Rural crimes are costly for dairies, farms and ranches, but a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office task force is offering tips on how to combat thieves. The sheriff’s Rural Crimes Prevention Task Force consists of five deputies specialized in interacting with the owners to prevent...
East Sonora Chase Ends In Crash
East Sonora, CA – A chase in East Sonora that reached speeds of over 80 mph on Highway 108 ended in a crash and an arrest for DUI. A report of a drunk driver had Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for the vehicle in the area of Mono Way and Cordelia Avenue near Hess Avenue on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. A deputy spotted the car and observed the vehicle swerving. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports that the deputy tried to make a traffic stop near Mono Way and Highway 108, but the driver, 46-year-old Lee Peterson, hit the gas, continuing east on the highway.
Shakeup In Calaveras Election Races
San Andreas, CA — Thousands of late-arriving ballots have been counted in Calaveras County, and it has shifted the dynamic of various races. The latest count has Measure A, a one-cent sales tax for fire, falling below the needed 50% +1 needed for passage. There are now 10,030 votes in favor and 10,287 opposed.
